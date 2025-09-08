No flood-hit family to be left without relief: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Amidst the devastating floods in Punjab, the Bhagwant Singh Mann government, along with its citizens and cabinet Ministers, has been working “shoulder to shoulder” in relief and rescue operations, an official statement said.

Relief materials are being distributed on a “large scale” in flood-affected regions while ministers are personally supervising and participating in the strengthening of river embankments across districts.

Sharing details, an official spokesperson informed that Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday participated in packaging daily essentials for the needy flood-hit families at his Dirba office. He reiterated that no flood-affected family should be deprived of relief supplies. He highlighted that all relief material was collected with volunteers from the Dirba constituency contributing from their hard-earned incomes. “Besides this, a truckload of relief material arranged by district veterinary officers was also dispatched to affected areas”

Similarly, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bans has been continuously monitoring the situation in Nangal and Sri Anandpur Sahib. He inspected river embankments and, on the third consecutive day, took command of the ongoing rescue work to fill the breach near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir located along Nangal Dam. He assured that he would stay on the ground until the relief operations are fully completed.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO dispatched relief material including medicines, dry milk, flour, fodder and animal feed along with a medical team from his Jandiala Guru office for flood-hit families of Ajnala constituency. He also distributed relief in villages Malikpur and Sarai and visited the hospital to meet Simarjit Kaur of Romana Chak village, injured due to a roof collapse, assuring her of all possible assistance.

Likewise, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Punjab Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited border villages of Fazilka district, reaching Gulaba Bhaini by boat to distribute relief.

They expressed concern that despite Punjab battling floods for nearly a month, the Union Government is still awaiting reports instead of extending immediate help.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal inspected villages along the Ghaggar River in the Lehragaga and Moonak areas, including Chadun, Kundni, Surjan Bhaini, Rampur Gujran, Phoold, Rajarherhi and Dudian. He thanked villagers for their cooperation in strengthening river embankments and assured them that the Punjab Government is working around the clock to tackle possible flood situations in the Ghaggar belt without leaving any effort undone.

In the Majha belt, Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar visited flood-hit areas of Patti constituency, distributed essential relief material and interacted with affected families. He was accompanied by Giani Raghbir Singh, Head Granthi of Darbar Sahib, who specially joined to take stock of people’s situation. Relief was also delivered to villages along the Dhussi Bundh, including Gharum, Kuttiwala, Basti Lal Singh, Ghullewala, Sabhran and Radhalke.

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian toured flood-affected villages in Lambi constituency, including Midda, Raniwala, Sarawan and Pakki Tibbi, assuring all possible assistance to residents.

Health Minister Balbir Singh distributed medical kits in affected areas and directed ASHA workers to conduct door-to-door awareness drives. He also urged people to immediately dial the helpline number 104 in case of medical emergencies. (ANI)

