“No Melodrama”: Delhi HC’s Sharp Response As Karisma Claims Daughter’s Fees Unpaid In Sunjay Kapur Estate Row

The Delhi High Court heard fresh allegations in the ongoing estate battle involving actor Karisma Kapoor’s children and the family of their late father, Sunjay Kapur. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing on behalf of the children, informed the court that the school fees of Samaira, one of Karisma’s children, had reportedly not been paid for two months.

Jethmalani argued that under the matrimonial decree, Sunjay Kapur had been responsible for covering the children’s expenses, adding that their estate was currently under the control of Priya Kapur, making the matter her responsibility.

Priya Kapur’s Side Disputes Fee Non-Payment Claim

Countering the allegation, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, dismissed the claim as incorrect. He insisted that all expenses submitted by the children had been cleared, adding that the issue was being raised merely so it “comes in the newspaper.”

Justice Jyoti Singh, after hearing both sides, remarked, “I don’t want this hearing to be melodramatic.”

The judge also instructed senior advocate Shyel Trehan, who is assisting Priya Kapur, to ensure that such disputes do not recur in the court.

“I don’t want to spend more than 30 seconds on this… This question should not come to my court again,” Justice Singh added.

Case Background

The court was examining submissions related to an interim injunction sought by Karisma’s children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating any of Sunjay Kapur’s assets.

In their main suit, the children accuse Priya Kapur of forging Sunjay’s will to take complete control of his property. The next hearing on the interim application is scheduled for next week.

