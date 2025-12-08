LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane
LIVE TV
Home > India > No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method

No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method

UIDAI has approved a new rule that will stop hotels and platforms like OYO from collecting Aadhaar photocopies. Companies must register for a new digital system that verifies customers through QR scans or an Aadhaar app, ensuring privacy and ending paper-based verification.

Oyo Room Booking
Oyo Room Booking

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 8, 2025 18:18:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method

The Unique Identification Authority of India has introduced an important rule that will stop companies like OYO, hotel chains and event organizers from asking customers to submit Aadhaar photocopies. The authority will soon publish the rule, which clearly states that storing photocopies of Aadhaar cards violates the Aadhaar Act.

The new system aims to strengthen security and remove the need for paper-based verification. A senior official confirmed that the rule will allow entities to verify Aadhaar details without handling any physical documents, ensuring greater privacy and preventing long-term storage of sensitive information.

Hotels Must Register for New Verification Process

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said the authority has approved a rule that will make registration mandatory for companies that want to use Aadhaar-based verification. This includes hotels, event organizers and other entities that check identity documents during bookings or entry.

After registration, these companies will receive access to new technology that will verify customers by scanning a QR code or using a new Aadhaar app. UIDAI is currently developing this app, and it will allow businesses to complete identity checks without collecting photocopies or storing documents.

New Rules to Be Notified Soon

According to UIDAI, the authority has already approved the new rule, and it will be notified soon. Once it comes into effect, companies performing offline verification must switch from paper-based processes to the updated digital system. The new verification method will also reduce issues caused by server downtime during checks linked to the Aadhaar database.

Entities will receive access to an API that will help them update their systems for smooth offline verification. UIDAI is also testing an app that can verify Aadhaar details without connecting to the central server each time.

Reports indicate that the new offline verification system will increase privacy and reduce the risk of Aadhaar data leaks. It will make verification faster and easier, especially for hotels, airports and shops that require age-specific product checks.

The new app will follow the guidelines of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and is expected to become fully operational within 18 months. Users will be able to upload updated address documents and add family members who do not have mobile phones, making the verification process more accessible and secure.

Must Read: Exclusive Dinner By PM Modi: Prime Minister To Host Exclusive Dinner For NDA MPs On THIS Day – All You Need To Know

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 6:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aadhaar verificationHotel BookingOYOUIDAI

RELATED News

Exclusive Dinner By PM Modi: Prime Minister To Host Exclusive Dinner For NDA MPs On THIS Day – All You Need To Know

Delhi Court Extends NIA Remand of 4 Accused in Red Fort Car Blast Case

IndiGo Crisis: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reveals Why The Disruptions Happened, Says ‘No Compromise On Safety’

‘Inko Dekh Lijiye, Our Victory Showed That…’: Akhilesh Yadav Refers To BJP’s Defeat In Ayodhya During Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

‘Johnny Johnny, Ha Ji, Tune Pee Hai, Na Ji…’: Rules Via Reels, Delhi Police Uses Insta Trend To Use Road Safety Awareness

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Rajwinder Singh? Indian-Origin Ex-Nurse Jailed For Murdering An Australian Woman in 2018, Body Was Discovered Half Buried On An Isolated Beach

Trump’s ‘Naughty List’ For Christmas: US President Teases a “Very Long List”- But Who’s Really On it?

No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method

Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Dhurandhar’s Take On Vintage Songs, Social Media Calls It ‘Banger Album’

Latest FD Interest Rates: Top 7 Banks Offering the Highest Interest Rates on Long-Term FDs

Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

Smriti Mandhana Back In Training Ahead Of T20Is vs Sri Lanka After Wedding Called Off With Palash Muchhal

‘Be The Man…’ Jemimah Rodrigues’ Cryptic Post Raises Eyebrows After Smriti Mandhana Calls Of Wedding With Palash Muchhal

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method
No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method
No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method
No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method

QUICK LINKS