No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method

The Unique Identification Authority of India has introduced an important rule that will stop companies like OYO, hotel chains and event organizers from asking customers to submit Aadhaar photocopies. The authority will soon publish the rule, which clearly states that storing photocopies of Aadhaar cards violates the Aadhaar Act.

The new system aims to strengthen security and remove the need for paper-based verification. A senior official confirmed that the rule will allow entities to verify Aadhaar details without handling any physical documents, ensuring greater privacy and preventing long-term storage of sensitive information.

Hotels Must Register for New Verification Process

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said the authority has approved a rule that will make registration mandatory for companies that want to use Aadhaar-based verification. This includes hotels, event organizers and other entities that check identity documents during bookings or entry.

After registration, these companies will receive access to new technology that will verify customers by scanning a QR code or using a new Aadhaar app. UIDAI is currently developing this app, and it will allow businesses to complete identity checks without collecting photocopies or storing documents.

New Rules to Be Notified Soon

According to UIDAI, the authority has already approved the new rule, and it will be notified soon. Once it comes into effect, companies performing offline verification must switch from paper-based processes to the updated digital system. The new verification method will also reduce issues caused by server downtime during checks linked to the Aadhaar database.

Entities will receive access to an API that will help them update their systems for smooth offline verification. UIDAI is also testing an app that can verify Aadhaar details without connecting to the central server each time.

Reports indicate that the new offline verification system will increase privacy and reduce the risk of Aadhaar data leaks. It will make verification faster and easier, especially for hotels, airports and shops that require age-specific product checks.

The new app will follow the guidelines of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and is expected to become fully operational within 18 months. Users will be able to upload updated address documents and add family members who do not have mobile phones, making the verification process more accessible and secure.

