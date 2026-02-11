No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

Following whistles allegedly not being allowed into the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the New Zealand versus Afghanistan T20 World Cup match, a political row has erupted ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election to be held this year.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Party National spokesperson Felix Gerald alleged that it showed that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was politically insecure, and they were misusing their power.

Reacting to Tamil Nadu police putting a restriction on whistles in the Chepauk stadium, Felix Gerald said, “Whistle is an integral part of Chennai cricket culture… It shows how the DMK is politically insecure, and they are misusing their power… They cannot suppress the political will of the people of Tamil Nadu who want significant change…” Actor Vijay, whose TVK will make its electoral debut, accused the ruling DMK of being “rattled” by his popularity and the prospect of losing the election. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association clarified that the whistle ban at MA Chidambaram Stadium was a police decision, not one taken by the stadium authorities. It also made it clear that the ban has no connection with the International Cricket Council or the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

This comes after police reportedly confiscated whistles from some fans on Sunday. At the time, police and TNCA sources had said there was no directive to ban whistles.

Felix Gerald further said that the DMK cannot suppress the political will of the people of Tamil Nadu. Vijay’s PARTY was allotted the ‘whistle’ as its election symbol.

Earlier this month TVK Chief Vijay on Monday called on party cadres to work actively to ensure a victory for the ‘Whistle’ symbol, asserting that only his party, the “pure force,” can defeat the “evil and corrupt” forces in Tamil Nadu politics.

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on the occasion of TVK’s 3rd Foundation Day, Vijay said, “To defeat the evil force, it is only we (TVK) – the pure force, that can do it. We are the top engine. You, the cadres, must do a job to make sure people vote for ‘Whistle’. It’s TVK, the whistleblower in Tamil Nadu politics. Blowing the whistle by our cadres should make the evil force and corrupt force run away. TVK will energise the ruling force and party.”

