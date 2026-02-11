LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > India > No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

Following whistles allegedly not being allowed into the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the New Zealand versus Afghanistan T20 World Cup match, a political row has erupted ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election to be held this year.

TVK Party National spokesperson Felix Gerald
TVK Party National spokesperson Felix Gerald

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Last updated: February 11, 2026 19:05:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

Following whistles allegedly not being allowed into the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the New Zealand versus Afghanistan T20 World Cup match, a political row has erupted ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election to be held this year.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Party National spokesperson Felix Gerald alleged that it showed that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was politically insecure, and they were misusing their power.

Reacting to Tamil Nadu police putting a restriction on whistles in the Chepauk stadium, Felix Gerald said, “Whistle is an integral part of Chennai cricket culture… It shows how the DMK is politically insecure, and they are misusing their power… They cannot suppress the political will of the people of Tamil Nadu who want significant change…”
Actor Vijay, whose TVK will make its electoral debut, accused the ruling DMK of being “rattled” by his popularity and the prospect of losing the election.
Tamil Nadu Cricket Association clarified that the whistle ban at MA Chidambaram Stadium was a police decision, not one taken by the stadium authorities. It also made it clear that the ban has no connection with the International Cricket Council or the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

This comes after police reportedly confiscated whistles from some fans on Sunday. At the time, police and TNCA sources had said there was no directive to ban whistles.

You Might Be Interested In

Felix Gerald further said that the DMK cannot suppress the political will of the people of Tamil Nadu. Vijay’s PARTY was allotted the ‘whistle’ as its election symbol.

Earlier this month TVK Chief Vijay on Monday called on party cadres to work actively to ensure a victory for the ‘Whistle’ symbol, asserting that only his party, the “pure force,” can defeat the “evil and corrupt” forces in Tamil Nadu politics.

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on the occasion of TVK’s 3rd Foundation Day, Vijay said, “To defeat the evil force, it is only we (TVK) – the pure force, that can do it. We are the top engine. You, the cadres, must do a job to make sure people vote for ‘Whistle’. It’s TVK, the whistleblower in Tamil Nadu politics. Blowing the whistle by our cadres should make the evil force and corrupt force run away. TVK will energise the ruling force and party.”

Also Read: “You Are Sitting In Opposition, Because…”: Jagdambika Pal Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Ex-Congress Member Jab In Viral Exchange – WATCH

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 6:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dmkt20TVKVijaywhistleworld-cup

RELATED News

“You Are Sitting In Opposition, Because…”: Jagdambika Pal Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Ex-Congress Member Jab In Viral Exchange – WATCH

‘Rahul Gandhi Should Read All…’: Hardeep Singh Puri Destroys Congress MP Over ‘Absurd Epstein Files’ Claims, Slams Deceased Sex Offender

‘Deeply Shocked By The Tragic Shooting Incident in Canada’: PM Modi Extends Condolences After 10 Killed In High School Bloodbath

Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today

Delhi Metro Update: Magenta Line Set To Become Longest Corridor With Maximum Interchanges And Most Underground Stations

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

El Paso Airspace Closed For 10 Days, All Flights Grounded By FAA Over ‘Special Security Reasons’- What We Know

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’
No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’
No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’
No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

QUICK LINKS