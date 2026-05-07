Noida International Airport In Jewar To Launch Flights From June 15; Check Schedule Here

Noida International Airport is set to begin commercial flight operations from June 15, with IndiGo becoming the first airline to launch services from the much-awaited airport project. In a major boost for air travel in the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh, IndiGo announced on Thursday that it will gradually start direct flights from Noida International Airport to more than 16 domestic destinations. These include major metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar and Srinagar. The airline said bookings for these flights are progressively opening through IndiGo’s official website, mobile app and authorised travel partners.

IndiGo Says New Airport Will Become Important Gateway For NCR And Western Uttar Pradesh

Announcing the launch, IndiGo’s Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said the airline was proud to begin operations from Noida International Airport, which will become the third airport serving the NCR region. “We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR,” he said.

He further added, “Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR – IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network.”

First Flights From Noida International Airport To Connect Lucknow And Bengaluru

The airline also shared details of the first flights that will operate from Noida International Airport. According to IndiGo, inaugural flights will operate on the Lucknow–Noida sector as flight 6E 2278, followed by the Noida–Bengaluru route under the same flight number. Flights from Bengaluru back to Noida and Noida to Lucknow will operate as 6E 2279.

The airline further announced that daily flights on the Noida–Hyderabad–Noida and Noida–Amritsar–Noida sectors will begin from June 15 itself. From June 16, IndiGo will also launch daily services on the Noida–Bengaluru–Noida and Noida–Jammu–Noida routes.

More Domestic Routes To Open From July As Airport Expands Operations

IndiGo said Noida International Airport will see a wider expansion of routes from July 1 onwards. The airline will begin services on routes connecting Navi Mumbai, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pantnagar and Chandigarh with Noida International Airport.

Among India’s largest greenfield airport projects, Noida International Airport has been planned as a major gateway for domestic and future international travellers. The airport has been developed with integrated multi-modal connectivity in mind, supported by major road and rail links connecting Delhi-NCR with western Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions.

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