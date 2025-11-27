LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Not A Single Police Picked Up My Call': Woman Groped By A Man In Mumbai, Was Left Helpless During Busy Hours

A woman claimed on social media that a man groped her near Radisson, Goregaon West, on November 26, prompting Mumbai Police to initiate an inquiry. She alleged that no bystanders helped and her emergency calls went unanswered.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 27, 2025 21:20:19 IST

A woman reported on social media that a man allegedly groped her aggressively on November 26 near Radisson, Goregaon West, in Mumbai. She said the incident happened at around 9:43 PM while she was walking across the bridge. According to her account, the man approached her from behind, grabbed her, and “explicitly touched” her before running away through the traffic. She shared the details in an Instagram post, which quickly went viral. Mumbai Police later confirmed online that they had taken note of the complaint and would look into the matter.

Survivor Describes Shock and Lack of Help

The woman said she remained in shock for several seconds after the assault. She wrote that she screamed for help, yet no one present at the spot came forward to assist her. She stated that she tried to chase the man, but he disappeared into the crowd and passing vehicles. She added that she ended up standing in the middle of the road, crying and calling for help without receiving support from people around her. Her account triggered a strong response online as users demanded action and improved safety measures.

In her post, the woman alleged that she attempted to dial emergency helpline numbers immediately after the incident. She claimed that none of her calls to the women’s safety line or the general police helpline were answered at the time. She stated that she made several attempts to reach the authorities before turning to social media to share her experience.

The allegations raised concerns among users, who questioned the accessibility of emergency support during such situations.

Police Respond After Post Gains Attention

After social media users heavily shared the survivor’s post, many tagged the official Mumbai Police handle seeking action. The police then responded publicly and apologised for the ordeal she described. Mumbai Police asked her to share her contact details through a direct message so that their team could connect with her immediately.

The authorities stated that they would investigate the incident based on the information provided. The case continues to gather attention online as users call for swift action and a thorough probe.

Must Read: Hindi Speaking Couple In Bengaluru Clashes With Kannada Speaking Auto Driver, Ends Up Apologising, Says ‘We Will Learn Kannada Till…’

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 9:20 PM IST
