Home > Viral News > Hindi Speaking Couple In Bengaluru Clashes With Kannada Speaking Auto Driver, Ends Up Apologising, Says 'We Will Learn Kannada Till…'

Hindi Speaking Couple In Bengaluru Clashes With Kannada Speaking Auto Driver, Ends Up Apologising, Says ‘We Will Learn Kannada Till…’

A viral video from Bengaluru shows a heated argument between an auto driver and a couple, sparking outrage after the woman used abusive language and made remarks about Kannada. A follow-up clip later showed the couple apologising, saying they regretted the incident and would learn the local language.

Viral Video In Bengaluru
Viral Video In Bengaluru

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 27, 2025 16:23:54 IST

Hindi Speaking Couple In Bengaluru Clashes With Kannada Speaking Auto Driver, Ends Up Apologising, Says ‘We Will Learn Kannada Till…’

A video from Bengaluru is going viral, showing a heated argument between a city auto driver and a couple identified online as “non-native.” The clip, widely shared on X, captures the woman speaking in an aggressive tone. During the argument, she tells the driver in Hindi, “Aukat ahi he tumhari (You have no status to talk to me),” and uses abusive language, including an expletive and remarks directed at Kannada.

The video does not reveal what caused the dispute or how the argument began, but the incident has sparked strong reactions from viewers across social media platforms.

Second Video Shows Couple Apologising

Soon after the first video spread online, another clip began circulating. In this follow-up video, a Kannada activist confronts the couple and asks them to apologise to both the auto driver and Kannada speakers.

The couple appears on camera and expresses regret for their behaviour. They state that they will try to learn Kannada “as long as we are here.” The second video shows a calmer exchange, with the couple acknowledging the issue and trying to address the public anger caused by the earlier remarks captured in the viral clip.

Public Reactions on Social Media

The two videos sparked intense discussions on social media. Many users criticised the woman’s comments toward the auto driver and towards Kannada, while others questioned the manner in which the apology was obtained. One user wrote, “They have already apologised thanks to @rajanna_rupesh and team.

But this is becoming a never-ending saga. Apology has become a means to humiliate Kannada and Kannadigas.” Another user posted, “Kannadigas are in real fatigue of facing such atrocities in our own land. Article 19(e)(g) needs to be repealed from Karnataka. Any development that doesn’t benefit Karnataka and Kannada is of no use in our land.”

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 4:23 PM IST
Tags: bengalurulanguage row

Hindi Speaking Couple In Bengaluru Clashes With Kannada Speaking Auto Driver, Ends Up Apologising, Says ‘We Will Learn Kannada Till…’

