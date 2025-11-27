This is scary but try not to avoid to calm down your nerves. A latest study predicts that by the year 2050 India will be an obese country. Yes! you read it right.

Lancet study predicted a obesity crisis by 2025 with an estimation of 218 million men and 231 million women in the country will be obese. India showed one of the steepest increases, especially among young adults. The number of overweight or obese young men rose from 4 million in 1990 to 16.8 million in 2021 and is expected to touch 22.7 million by 2050. Young women showed a similar rise, with the number climbing from 3.3 million to 13 million in the same period.

The study found that India had the highest number of overweight or obese adolescents in 2021, surpassing China and the United States. Projections show that global overweight and obesity numbers may reach 3.80 billion adults by 2050, including 1.95 billion adults with obesity.

China, India, and the United States are expected to carry the largest share of this burden, with India projected to have around 450 million affected individuals. Researchers stated that obesity trends continue to grow each year, driven by rapid lifestyle and environmental changes.

Who Are The Major Drivers Behind India’s Obesity Growth?

The Lancet study said that a mix of environmental, commercial, and lifestyle factors is driving the global obesity rise. Experts noted that agricultural subsidies have changed food supply systems worldwide, making calorie-dense foods more available.

At the same time, multinational fast-food companies are expanding into low and middle-income countries, including India. Between 2009 and 2019, India saw one of the highest increases in ultra-processed food use. These commercial forces have shaped daily habits, influenced food choices, and affected laws and regulations. Researchers stressed that these patterns now affect rural and urban communities alike.

Pollution Adds a Hidden Layer

Recent large-scale studies have repeatedly shown that long-term exposure to PM2.5 and PM10 is linked to higher chances of becoming overweight or obese. Researchers observed stronger effects in men, older adults, and in regions where pollution control is weak.

A comparison of schoolchildren in Delhi with those in cleaner cities like Kottayam and Mysuru showed a stark contrast: almost 40% of children in Delhi were overweight or obese, while only about 16% were affected in the other two cities. Scientists said polluted air can cause inflammation, disrupt hormones, and influence how the body stores and uses fat.

Studies show that air pollution influences the body long before adulthood. Exposure to PM2.5 during pregnancy and early childhood can disturb hormone balance, change gene expression, and affect appetite control, raising the risk of weight gain later. Pollution also limits outdoor activity, pushing children indoors where screen time and snacking often increase.

Delhi’s high childhood obesity numbers reflect this pattern. Toxic air keeps children from playing outside regularly, reduces exercise, and encourages sedentary lifestyles. These early-life conditions build habits that follow children into adulthood, increasing long-term risks of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders.

Obesity Linked With Early Heart Disease and Diabetes

Doctors observed a rise in health complications linked to growing obesity. They reported that heart attacks, earlier seen in Indians in their late 50s, now appear in people in their 30s. Experts said this shift occurs because excess weight increases visceral fat, disrupts metabolism, and places strain on vital organs.

They added that adult obesity is strongly tied to childhood obesity, making early intervention essential. The Lancet report showed a 244% rise in child obesity over the last 30 years, with another 121% increase expected in the next three decades, signalling a long-term health challenge.

The study highlighted that obesity is rapidly increasing in rural India as processed snacks and packaged foods enter smaller towns and villages. Experts said low-income families depend heavily on affordable carbohydrate-rich staples like rice and wheat, while nutrient-dense foods remain costly.

This imbalance makes healthy eating difficult. Doctors added that although awareness exists, it cannot succeed unless healthier food becomes affordable. They stressed that both rural and urban communities now face similar risks due to easy access to cheap processed foods, changing lifestyles, and limited opportunities for regular physical activity.

Global Impact and the Need for Strong Public Health Measures

The Lancet report estimated that more than 3.80 billion adults worldwide may be overweight or obese by 2050. Researchers warned that obesity could cause more preventable health problems than any other individual-level risk factor. They said that while anti-obesity medicines show promise, long-term progress depends on strong public health systems.

The study emphasized the need for healthier food environments, better regulation of processed foods, and early screening programs. Experts urged countries to address pollution, dietary habits, and lifestyle changes together to reduce future disease risks and protect population health.

