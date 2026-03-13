LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 australian pm Amit Malviya Ujjain ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Abu Dhabi news crude oil 19 Minute
LIVE TV
Home > India > NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

At NXT Summit 2026 in New Delhi, UK MP Dan Carden praised India’s UPI as a global example of public digital infrastructure built for inclusion.

UK MP Dan Carden at NXT Summit 2026 (IMAGE: NEWSX)
UK MP Dan Carden at NXT Summit 2026 (IMAGE: NEWSX)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 13, 2026 17:34:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

NXT SUMMIT 2026: Speaking at the NXT Summit 2026 in New Delhi on March 13, UK MP Dan Carden shed light on the future of lawmaking.

At the summit, UK Member of Parliament Dan Carden also offered insights into how the world is changing so fast in terms of legislation, governance, and democracy. The NXT session touches on the way lawmakers should be able to coping with emerging political, technological and global challenges. 

UK MP Dan Carden Praises India’s UPI

Speaking at the NXT Summit 2026, UK MP Dan Carden praised India’s UPI system, saying, “We need a framework, data trusts, public data funds, mandatory royalty arrangements that ensure that the people who generate economic resources receive a share of its value. India has already shown what organised public digital infrastructure looks like. UPI- the payment system now processes more transactions per day than visas. It was built on public infrastructure owned by the Indian people designed for inclusion rather than extraction.” 

You Might Be Interested In

Carden also stated, “This is how one should be organised around the AI economy rather than being simply subjective. No matter how much the economy changes, there must be a floor below which no worker falls. 

While addressing the audience in the national capital, Dan Carded added,

“Not just in income, but in security, in dignity and the sense of being valued. That means stronger employment rights, not weaker ones.  It means portable benefits that follow workers across jobs and platforms. And it means unions that can represent gig workers and platform workers as well as employees. And it means government. “

Carden further stated, “Governments that are willing to say plainly that the productivity gains from AI must be shared, not accumulated at the top, while the people who generated the underlying data receive nothing in return. So agitation in the trade union sense means refusing to accept that this is all inevitable. And I believe the way we respond to AI will determine whether our generation passes the test that our previous leaders met.” 

Who Is Dan Carden? 

Daniel Joseph Carden, born on October 28, 1986, has been Liverpool Walton’s MP since 2017. He’s a Labour Party member, sees himself as a socialist, and aligns with the party’s conservative left. Up until 2024, he was part of the Socialist Campaign Group, but the following year, he launched the Blue Labour parliamentary caucus, which takes a left-wing stance on economics and sticks to socially conservative values.

Carden took on the role of Shadow Secretary of State for International Development between 2018 and 2020. After that, he became Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury, but only from April to October 2020. He stepped down because he disagreed with Labour’s leadership over the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill.

He’s also a patron of LGBT+ Labour and was among eight LGBT MPs elected in 2017. As a declared socialist, Carden honoured Eric Heffer, his predecessor, in a memorial lecture back in January 2019.

ABOUT NXT SUMMIT 2026

NXT Summit 2026 is shaping up to be a big deal. It’s a three-day international gathering, running from March 12 to 14 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi headlines the event, which is all about the future, tech, innovation, and how countries can work better together. You’ll see world leaders, policy makers, and top industry experts all in one place.

Here’s what stands out: The conversations dive deep into humanity’s future, technology, the economy, and geopolitics. Modi kicked things off and set the tone by talking about national unity, tackling energy security and LPG access even during global turmoil, and spotlighting India’s knack for managing crises. He wasn’t the only big name. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and plenty of other officials join the lineup for the discussions.

ITV Network runs the show, teaming up with the Sunday Guardian Foundation and NewsX. At its core, the summit is a stage for India to connect with global leaders and share its progress through the “Bharat Progress Report.”

Watch the full session here:

MUST READ: NXT Summit 2026: Former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Praises India’s Space Ambitions, Says ‘India Was Doing Orbital Mechanics Since Aryabhata’

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 5:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arjun ram meghwallatest india newsNXT Summit 2026Union Law Minister

RELATED News

‘Boycott America, Israel’: Massive Protest Erupts at Lucknow’s Bara Imambara After Jumma Namaz Over Iran Conflict; Security Tightened Across UP

‘Laapataa Ladies’ In Real Life? Newly-Wed Woman Flees From A Bus Stand After Sending Husband To Buy Pakoras In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Review CCTV Footage For Hints

Is Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa A Minor? Fresh Row Erupts After Her Wedding With Muslim Man Farman Khan

NXT Summit 2026: Former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Praises India’s Space Ambitions, Says ‘India Was Doing Orbital Mechanics Since Aryabhata’

‘Huge Service To Society’: At NXT Summit 2026, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Applauds NaMo Shakti Rath, Praises Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma For Massive Breast Cancer Screening Mission

LATEST NEWS

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

Pakistani Players Sold and Unsold at The Hundred 2026 Auction – Full List

CBSE Prepares Schools for National Foundational Learning Study as PARAKH Launches Digital Grade 3 Evaluation

LPG Cylinder Crisis Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media: Netizens Say, ‘Sunaar Ki Dukaan Pe Milega’, Induction Stove Steals The Limelight

Gold Rate Today, March 13: Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As MCX Gold Slips Below ₹1.6 Lakh

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

MP Police SI Result 2026 Out on esb.mp.gov.in: Download Merit List, And Scorecard Here

Mohammad Amir Slammed Gautam Gambhir For Targetting Virat Kohli With ‘Personal Milestones’ Remark

2026 Asus Zenbook Duo: 14-Inch Dual Screen, Intel Core Ultra X9 Chipset And 99Wh Battery—Check All Specs And Price

‘Abrar Was Priority’ – Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Respond to Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed’s Signing Backlash — The Hundred Auction 2026

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’
NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’
NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’
NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

QUICK LINKS