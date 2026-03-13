LIVE TV
Home > India > NXT Summit 2026: Former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Praises India's Space Ambitions, Says 'India Was Doing Orbital Mechanics Since Aryabhata'

At NXT Summit 2026, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly praised India’s growing space ambitions and highlighted the country’s long scientific legacy, citing ancient astronomer Aryabhata.

Scott Kelly at NXT Summit 2026 (IMAGE: NEWSX )
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: March 13, 2026 15:27:27 IST

NXT SUMMIT 2026: At the NXT Summit 2026 held in the National Capital, Scott Kelly & India’s Gaganyaan Astronauts discussed Global Space Cooperation. Present at the panel were also Shubhanshu Shukla, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair to discuss the idea of a World Space Organisation and the future of global space collaboration.

Here are a few excerpts from the panel discussion with Devika Chopra, Senior NewsX Editor. 

Scott Kelly Praises India’s Space Progress, Says Future Mars Mission Will Include Indians

At the NXT Summit 2026 in New Delhi, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took the stage and shared his story, his journey to space, what he learned after all those years up there, and why he thinks India’s space program is about to play a big part in humanity’s next big step.

One moment really stuck with him. His first 20 minutes in orbit. He looked out the window and saw this thin, almost fragile layer hugging the planet: Earth’s atmosphere. He compared it to a contact lens over an eye. From up there, the world looks totally different. You don’t see politics. You don’t see religions. Borders are rare, except at night, when the India–Pakistan border and the Korean DMZ stand out.

How Does Indian Philosophy Connect With Space Exploration?

Scott Kelly brought up the Indian idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, “the world is one family.” From space, he said, that feels less like a saying and more like the truth. Earth looks like one shared home for everyone.

What’s India’s Historical Role In Astronomy?

Scott Kelly also gave a shoutout to India’s deep scientific roots, mentioning Aryabhata, the ancient mathematician and astronomer who studied planetary motion over 1,500 years ago. Kelly pointed out that Indian thinkers explored ideas similar to orbital mechanics long before modern space agencies came along.

Kelly gave the Indian Space Research Organisation a lot of credit. In the past ten years, ISRO has launched hundreds of satellites, sent probes to the Moon, and pulled off the south-pole landing with Chandrayaan‑3. He called these huge milestones for the whole world’s space journey.

Why Does The Gaganyaan Mission Matter?

India’s getting ready for its first human spaceflight with the Gaganyaan program. Kelly said every new country that sends people into space adds to the global community of explorers. These missions help not just the country that launches them, but everyone.

Mr. Kelly spent 340 days straight on the International Space Station, setting a record. The ISS isn’t just a science lab, it’s also proof that people from 15 different countries can work together, despite all their differences. For over twenty years, astronauts from all over the world have teamed up up there, showing what real cooperation looks like.

Who Is Scott Kelly?

Scott Kelly spent 340 days straight in space, a record for any American astronaut. Before all that, he was a U.S. Navy captain and a fighter pilot, pulling off more than 250 carrier landings in an F-14 Tomcat. Over his NASA career, Scott racked up a total of 520 days in space and flew four missions.

One of the most interesting things about Scott? He has an identical twin, Mark, who’s also an astronaut. In 2015, NASA used them for the famous “Twins Study,” comparing Scott in space to Mark back on Earth to see how long missions affect the human body and even DNA.

Scott’s not just known for his missions, though. He wrote a memoir called Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery, where he shares what it’s really like to live off-planet for that long. These days, he’s also an outspoken advocate for Ukraine, supporting them through UNITED24. 

ABOUT NXT SUMMIT 2026

NXT Summit 2026 is shaping up to be a big deal. It’s a three-day international gathering, running from March 12 to 14 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi headlines the event, which is all about the future, tech, innovation, and how countries can work better together. You’ll see world leaders, policy makers, and top industry experts all in one place.

Here’s what stands out: The conversations dive deep into humanity’s future, technology, the economy, and geopolitics. Modi kicked things off and set the tone by talking about national unity, tackling energy security and LPG access even during global turmoil, and spotlighting India’s knack for managing crises. He wasn’t the only big name. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and plenty of other officials join the lineup for the discussions.

ITV Network runs the show, teaming up with the Sunday Guardian Foundation and NewsX. At its core, the summit is a stage for India to connect with global leaders and share its progress through “Bharat Progress Report.”

Watch the full session here:

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 3:15 PM IST
