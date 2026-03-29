‘OMG It’s A Ghost’: Mid-Air Chaos On Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo Flight As ‘Possessed’ Passenger Tries Emergency Exit, Plane Circles Before Safe Landing

Panic broke out onboard an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi on Saturday night when a passenger, claiming to be possessed by a ghost, allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-air. The alarming incident forced the pilot to abort landing at the last moment, with the aircraft circling before safely touching down at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

IndiGo Flight scare: First Alarm 15 Minutes After Takeoff

Flight 6E-185 had departed Bengaluru around 8:15 PM, bound for Varanasi, when the first signs of trouble emerged. Approximately 15 minutes into the journey, Mohammad Adnan, a passenger from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly tried to tamper with the emergency exit door.

Quick action by alert cabin crew prevented any immediate danger. Adnan reportedly claimed it was a mistake and remained calm for the rest of the early part of the flight after being warned by staff.

IndiGo Flight scare: Mid-Air Panic During Final Approach

Tension escalated dramatically just minutes before landing. Around 10:20 PM, while the aircraft was flying at a low altitude of roughly 500 feet, Adnan again approached the emergency exit and attempted to open it. Passengers were left terrified during the critical landing phase.

The pilot acted swiftly, aborting the landing and taking the plane back into the air to avoid potential risk. After circling briefly, the aircraft successfully landed at 10:35 PM, with passengers and crew relieved that the situation was resolved safely.

IndiGo Flight scare: Passenger Claims ‘Ghost Possession’

Following the landing, Adnan was detained by airline security personnel and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Police were informed, and a case was registered against him.

During questioning, Adnan initially claimed he did not understand why he had acted that way. Later, he told officials he was “possessed by a ghost” and that he had recently returned from a holiday in Goa, unaware that the handle he pulled operated the emergency exit door.

IndiGo Flight scare: Authorities Investigate

Police at Phulpur station confirmed that a case has been registered based on a complaint by the airline’s security manager. Adnan remains in custody while further investigation is underway. His family from Mau has been informed and is reportedly on their way to Varanasi.

Passengers praised the cabin crew for their quick response, which prevented what could have turned into a serious mid-air disaster.

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