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Home > Elections > DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here

DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here

DMK chief MK Stalin unveils Tamil Nadu 2026 manifesto, calling it a “superstar,” with major welfare promises for women, youth, and farmers.

DMK STALIN (IMAGE: X)
DMK STALIN (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 29, 2026 20:07:28 IST

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DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here

Calling the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections a “superstar,” Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Sunday announced a slew of welfare measures with a focus on women, families, youth, and farmers.

Addressing the manifesto unveiling event in Chennai, Stalin said, “DMK election manifesto has always been a ‘hero,’ but this time, it is a ‘superstar’,” highlighting that the document aims for deeper impact and wider reach.

CM Stalin said the manifesto focuses on “smart economic multipliers,” ensuring monetary support boosts local economies, supports small businesses, enhances skills, and drives long-term outcomes, while maintaining a balance between development and welfare.

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He also emphasised a shift towards choice-based governance and long-term planning over short-term measures.
Among the key announcements, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai will be increased to Rs 2,000 per month with new beneficiaries added every year, while free bus travel for women under the Vidiyal Payanam scheme will continue.

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme will be expanded up to Class 8. For families, an “Illa Tharasi” coupon worth Rs 8,000 will be provided to women for purchasing household items, and medical coverage will be extended up to Rs 10 lakh, including families earning up to Rs 5 lakh annually. Pension for senior citizens, widows, and unmarried women above 50 years will be increased to Rs 2,000 per month.

For youth, the government promises to provide skill training to five lakh individuals with a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, while aiming to attract Rs 18 lakh crore in investments and create 50 lakh jobs over five years. Financial assistance for college-going students under Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will be increased to Rs 1,500 per month, and 35 lakh free laptops will be distributed.

For farmers, the manifesto promises free modern electric pump sets without meters for over 20 lakh beneficiaries, along with an increase in procurement prices of paddy to Rs 3,500 per quintal and sugarcane to Rs 4,500 per tonne. In housing and infrastructure, the government aims to build 10 lakh concrete houses under various schemes, allocate Rs 10,000 crore for rural roads, develop four global cities, and construct 50 Semmozhi Poongas across the state.

On governance, Stalin said people’s demands registered under “Unga Kanava Sollunga” will be prioritised, while doorstep delivery of services will be ensured through “Ungaludan Stalin” and “Nalam Kaakkum Stalin” camps.

He added that a single application will enable access to 1,000 government services, and the pension for differently abled persons will be increased to Rs 2,500 per month, with maintenance allowance raised to Rs 4,000 for severely affected individuals. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

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DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here

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DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here

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DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here
DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here
DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here
DMK Manifesto 2026: Stalin Promises Rs 2,000 Per Month For Women, 50 Lakh Jobs With Pay Hike Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections, Check Key Highlights Here

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