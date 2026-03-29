Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Actor-turned-politician Vijay announces Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, pledging corruption-free governance, women’s safety, and a drug-free state.

TVK CHIEF VIJAY (IMAGE: X)
TVK CHIEF VIJAY (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: March 29, 2026 15:58:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, the actor-turned-politician and head of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, shook things up on Sunday.

He revealed his party’s candidates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and he didn’t just list names, he made a big statement about clean politics and putting people first.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Vijay Unveils TVK Candidates List

He announced that he’s running from Trichy East and Perambur in Chennai, and told voters straight up: support the whistle symbol, back TVK, and you’ll get a government that doesn’t mess around with corruption or waste public money.

You Might Be Interested In

“I’m asking everyone to vote for TVK and our ‘Whistle’ symbol. We’re here only for the people, always for the people,” he said.

Vijay’s promises felt pretty direct. He said, “If we win, we’ll never misuse public funds or get involved in corruption. We’ll make sure women are safe, fight for a drug-free Tamil Nadu, and keep the law strong.”

Vijay to Contest from Trichy East and Perambur

He pushed for trust, saying, “We’ll never work against the interests of the people in this state. That’s my word,” and asked voters to give his party a shot, just once.

At the event, introducing his candidates, Vijay called them the “true protectors of the people.” He made it clear they weren’t wealthy or powerful insiders, but folks who know the struggles of everyday life. “Our candidates aren’t some big shots. They get what regular people go through,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Poll Battle Heats Up

Vijay pointed out how most politicians bank on experience, but insisted it’s integrity and responsibility that matter. “An MLA shouldn’t just be a representative; they’re supposed to guard the Assembly and speak for the people. I personally chose each candidate after thinking it through.”

He didn’t shy away from the political fight, either. Vijay turned the upcoming election into a showdown, challenging established parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

With his promises about good governance, welfare, and helping young people, Vijay’s entry is stirring up the contest in Tamil Nadu and looks set to heat things up as the 2026 polls get closer.

ALSO READ: Vijaypat Singhania Death: Former Raymond Group MD Dies at 87, Regretted Transferring 37% Shares to Son Gautam Singhania- Long-Running Legal Battle Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3Tamil Nadu ElectionsTVKVijay

RELATED News

Decoding Vijay’s Tactical Move: Why TVK Chief Picked Trichy East And Perambur In A Carefully Crafted Poll Strategy Against DMK?

Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Thanks Gulf Nations For Supporting Indians Amid West Asia Conflict, Urges Unity At Home And Warns Against Spreading Rumours

Vijaypat Singhania Death: Former Raymond Group MD Dies at 87, Regretted Transferring 37% Shares to Son Gautam Singhania- Long-Running Legal Battle Explained

LATEST NEWS

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence

Mass Food Poisoning Scare At UP Wedding: Over 30 Guests Including Children Hospitalised After Eating Non-Veg Dishes; Samples Sent For Testing

Iran Warns US Of ‘Ground Attack’ Plot, Says American Troops Will Be ‘Set On Fire,’ Alleges Public Talks Are Cover For ‘Secret’ Invasion

FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check How To Download Marksheet, Direct Link, Complete List Of Toppers, And Other Important Details Inside

Is Reet Padda Dating A Pakistani Man? New Pics Surface As Aneet Padda’s Sister Deletes Instagram Days After Calling Dhurandhar 2 A ‘Propaganda’ Film

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction PSL 2026 Match 6: Shaheen Afridi vs David Warner — Who Will Win LHQ vs KRK Clash in Pakistan Super League?

‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch

Who Is Collien Fernandes? Deepfake Scandal Rocks Germany As TV Presenter Accuses Ex-Husband Of Creating Fake Porn Videos

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

QUICK LINKS