‘ONLY Halal Meat’ Served On Train: NHRC Issues Notice To Railway Board, Demands Action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo moto cognizance of a complaint regarding the serving of only halal-certified meat in Indian Railways’ non-vegetarian dishes. The commission issued a notice to the Railway Board Chairman and asked the authority to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.

The NHRC emphasized the need for inclusive food options for all passengers and highlighted that the complaint raised concerns about discrimination against communities whose dietary practices do not include halal meat. The move aims to ensure equality in public services.

The complainant stated that serving only halal meat violates the rights of Hindus, Sikhs, and Scheduled Caste communities. They argued that the practice affects the livelihoods of people involved in the meat trade. The complaint also mentioned that the policy restricts food options for passengers who follow dietary restrictions according to their religious beliefs.

The NHRC highlighted that ignoring these concerns may prevent communities from practicing their profession freely and accessing meals aligned with their culture. The commission noted that the grievance requires immediate attention to maintain fairness in Indian Railways’ catering services.

NHRC Cites Legal and Constitutional Issues

The NHRC pointed out that serving only halal meat could violate multiple articles of the Indian Constitution. Articles 14 and 15 guarantee equality and non-discrimination, Article 19(1)(g) protects the right to profession, Article 21 ensures the right to life with dignity, and Article 25 safeguards religious freedom.

The commission emphasized that Indian Railways must respect the food choices of all religious communities. The NHRC underscored the importance of maintaining India’s secular principles in public services, including catering.

It directed the authorities to review food policies to ensure they do not favor or exclude any particular group.

Indian Railways Responds Amid Public Debate

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has previously responded to public concerns regarding halal meat. The IRCTC denied making halal certification mandatory for all non-vegetarian meals.

Public discussions on the issue surfaced multiple times, raising questions about inclusive food policies for passengers of all religions. The NHRC noted that these complaints required formal review.

The commission emphasized that Indian Railways must align its catering services with legal obligations and ensure that all passengers receive equal treatment, regardless of dietary preferences or religious background.

NHRC Directs Railway Board to Take Action

The NHRC asked the Railway Board to submit a detailed Action Taken Report within two weeks. The commission seeks information about measures being implemented to address concerns regarding halal-only meat policies. The notice aims to ensure that Indian Railways adopts inclusive food practices.

The NHRC expects that catering services provide equal access to diverse meals respecting all communities’ religious and cultural rights. The commission also highlighted the need for proactive monitoring to prevent discrimination in public services, including food served in trains, ensuring compliance with India’s constitutional principles.

