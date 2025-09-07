"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Reacting to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva allegation that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was on a “political tour” in Gujarat instead of standing with flood-hit Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that “any person can go” and “travel anywhere”.

Bharadwaj said it was the responsibility of leaders to stand with people in distress adding that BJP should appreciate Arvind Kejriwal and party MLAs for extending relief to flood-affected people in Punjab.

He said, “I think that one of the duties of a political leader is that if people are in trouble, he should go, listen to their pain and help them. I think that for this, the BJP should have thanked Arvind Kejriwal ji that despite the BJP government in Delhi, our MLAs are sharing the pain and suffering of the people. They are distributing food to the people. Our MLAs from Delhi, our leader Arvind Kejriwal ji, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping the people. I think that the BJP should learn from this.

Accusing the BJP of double standards, Bharadwaj added, “If Virendra Sachdeva wants to put a visa on Arvind Kejriwal even when he travels to different states, then this is his corrupt mentality. Any person can go and travel anywhere.”

His remarks came a day after Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal was on a “political tour” in Gujarat instead of standing with flood-hit Punjab.

On Saturday, Sachdeva had said, “Punjab is facing floods and needs the state government’s complete support. Till Kejriwal was in Delhi, he had nothing to do with Delhi’s problems and now that the Punjab CM’s health is not good, he fled to Gujarat instead of supporting the state. Our CM spoke to the Punjab CM and announced support of Rs 5 crore that will go to the Punjab CM’s fund. This is humanity.”

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.

He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.

He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts. (ANI)

