LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP

"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP

"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 17:32:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Reacting to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva allegation that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was on a “political tour” in Gujarat instead of standing with flood-hit Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that “any person can go” and “travel anywhere”.

Bharadwaj said it was the responsibility of leaders to stand with people in distress adding that BJP should appreciate Arvind Kejriwal and party MLAs for extending relief to flood-affected people in Punjab.

He said, “I think that one of the duties of a political leader is that if people are in trouble, he should go, listen to their pain and help them. I think that for this, the BJP should have thanked Arvind Kejriwal ji that despite the BJP government in Delhi, our MLAs are sharing the pain and suffering of the people. They are distributing food to the people. Our MLAs from Delhi, our leader Arvind Kejriwal ji, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping the people. I think that the BJP should learn from this.

Accusing the BJP of double standards, Bharadwaj added, “If Virendra Sachdeva wants to put a visa on Arvind Kejriwal even when he travels to different states, then this is his corrupt mentality. Any person can go and travel anywhere.”

His remarks came a day after Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal was on a “political tour” in Gujarat instead of standing with flood-hit Punjab.

On Saturday, Sachdeva had said, “Punjab is facing floods and needs the state government’s complete support. Till Kejriwal was in Delhi, he had nothing to do with Delhi’s problems and now that the Punjab CM’s health is not good, he fled to Gujarat instead of supporting the state. Our CM spoke to the Punjab CM and announced support of Rs 5 crore that will go to the Punjab CM’s fund. This is humanity.”

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.

He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.

He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: arvind kejriwalbjpPunjab FloodsSaurabh Bharadwaj

RELATED News

Recognising Palestine will push Israel to make unilateral decisions: Israeli FM
Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse
Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis
"EC is working as extension of BJP": alleges Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad
India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha

LATEST NEWS

Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words": Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were first choices for 'Nayak', Anil Kapoor gives a shout out
Situation under control in Ludhiana district amid severe flood in Punjab: Authorities
414-5 in 50 Overs: England Batters Breath Fire in Southampton as South Africa Wilt!
Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges
Lunar Eclipse 2025 marks "good time for charity", astrologer suggests
Himachal Pradesh monsoon toll rises to 366; 203 rain-related, 163 in road accidents: SDMA
"Undergoing training for action scenes": Sharvari offers glimpse into preparations for 'Alpha'
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her
"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP
"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP
"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP
"Our leader Arvind Kejriwal, is going to Punjab and our volunteers are helping people": AAP hits back at BJP

QUICK LINKS