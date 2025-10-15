LIVE TV
Home > India > LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 15-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today for 15 October 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 15, 2025 10:35:33 IST

Bodoland Lottery Result October 15, 2025 LIVE Updates: The Bodoland Department of Lottery has now issued its results for the year 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. As part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly managed by the Government of Assam. The draws are held daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats conducted each day. This lottery is widely participated in. This news pertains to the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results, and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

TO BE DECLARED SOON HERE, STAY TUNED!

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 10:35 AM IST
