LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI helicopter crash donald trump Indian Womens Cricket Team Bengaluru Central Jail al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (09.11.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 9, 2025 10:09:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 09-11-2025 Live Updates:  The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first prize of a ₹1 crore winning ticket revealed. We share with you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners:  

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.)

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 10:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 PM Result6 pm result8 PM Result9 NOVEMBER 2025dear lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prizeSUNDAY lottery

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 09-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Kolkata Horror: 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Near Railway Drain In Hooghly District

Delhi AQI Update: GRAP 3 Imposed, Delhi Entered The Red Zone, Residents Breathing Poison

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

Delhi Chokes, AQI Explodes Past 400 In Multiple Areas, Citizens Struggle To Breathe

LATEST NEWS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

UK Shared Key Intelligence With Canada In Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case, Report Suggests India Link

Bihar Election Phase 2: Schools and Banks to Stay Shut on November 11 – Check Out City-Wise List

Syria’s Ahmed Al-Sharaa Makes Historic US Visit, Trump Meeting Scheduled Tomorrow

‘Elements’ In Pakistan’s Forces Accused Of Derailing Pakistan Afghanistan Talks, Says Kabul

Russian Minister Confirms Work Underway On Putin’s Nuclear Test Order

Warning! Winter Storm To Hit Eight U.S. States This Weekend, All You Need To Know

Bihar Election Battle: When Will Bihar Phase-1 And Phase-2 Results Be Out ?

Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Record With 116.2 Million Views In 24 Hours

Helicopter Crash In Wilson County, Locals Confirm Nurses, Pilot Onboard, Rescue Operation Underway

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (09-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

QUICK LINKS