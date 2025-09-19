Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla

In a remarkable display of solidarity and service, over 120 jawans of the Indian Army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit participated in a blood donation camp organised in Baramulla for the local population. This initiative was part of the Army’s ongoing social outreach and welfare programmes aimed at strengthening the bond between the forces and the civilians.

The camp, conducted under the supervision of the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, ensured full medical screening, hygiene protocols, and post-donation care for the donors. A total of 60 jawans voluntarily donated blood, while many others came forward in support of the initiative.

The blood collected during the drive will be used to meet emergency requirements in surgeries, accidents, and critical medical situations. Officials from GMC Baramulla appreciated the Army’s contribution, noting that such donations go a long way in saving precious lives, especially in remote and underserved areas.

The participating soldiers expressed their willingness to serve not just in security roles but also in humanitarian efforts. “It gives us immense satisfaction to know that our blood might help save someone’s life. We stand with the people of Kashmir in every way possible,” said one jawan.

The 46 RR unit is known for its people-centric approach and continues to play a key role in building peace and trust in the region. Locals have widely appreciated this noble gesture, calling it an example of true service and compassion.

This initiative echoes the Indian Army’s core ethos of Service Before Self, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir beyond the call of duty.

