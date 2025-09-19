Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla

Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla

More than 120 jawans of the Indian Army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit participated in a blood donation camp organised in Baramulla for the local population. This initiative echoes the Indian Army’s core ethos of Service Before Self, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 19, 2025 13:21:02 IST

In a remarkable display of solidarity and service, over 120 jawans of the Indian Army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit participated in a blood donation camp organised in Baramulla for the local population. This initiative was part of the Army’s ongoing social outreach and welfare programmes aimed at strengthening the bond between the forces and the civilians.

The camp, conducted under the supervision of the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, ensured full medical screening, hygiene protocols, and post-donation care for the donors. A total of 60 jawans voluntarily donated blood, while many others came forward in support of the initiative.

The blood collected during the drive will be used to meet emergency requirements in surgeries, accidents, and critical medical situations. Officials from GMC Baramulla appreciated the Army’s contribution, noting that such donations go a long way in saving precious lives, especially in remote and underserved areas.

The participating soldiers expressed their willingness to serve not just in security roles but also in humanitarian efforts. “It gives us immense satisfaction to know that our blood might help save someone’s life. We stand with the people of Kashmir in every way possible,” said one jawan.

The 46 RR unit is known for its people-centric approach and continues to play a key role in building peace and trust in the region. Locals have widely appreciated this noble gesture, calling it an example of true service and compassion.

This initiative echoes the Indian Army’s core ethos of Service Before Self, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir beyond the call of duty.

Also Read: Assam: Economic Blockade Enters Fourth Day, Fuel Problems Hit Dibrugarh

Tags: Army Jawans donated bloodBaramullaBlood donationGMC BaramullaGovernment Medical CollegeGovernment Medical College Baramullaindian armykashmir

RELATED News

Who Is Joslyn Nandita Choudhary? Congress’ Students Wing NSUI’s President Candidate Is First Woman In 17 Years To Fight In DUSU Election 2025
Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?
Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him
EPFO Launches Passbook Lite: Why It’s A Game-Changer For Managing Your PF?
"Come to do new politics with no caste, religion": Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

LATEST NEWS

Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla
"I am shocked and saddened": Thalapathy Vijay condoles demise of Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar
Morphed Fears To AI Cheers: Should The Gemini Nano Banana Trend Worry Us?
AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link
Robo Shankar funeral: Udhayanidhi Stalin, film fraternity, fans pay last respects in Chennai
Sri Lanka Cricketer’s Father Dies Mid-Match, Tragic News Revealed Right After Getting Hit Five Sixes Off His Over
TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations
Namibia's Jan Frylinck hits third-fastest T20I fifty in win over Zimbabwe
Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Star Who Charges Rs 21.75 Crore For 5-Minute Cameo, Beats Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas
Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla
Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla
Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla
Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla

QUICK LINKS