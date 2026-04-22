Paragliding Horror Goes Viral: Woman Crashes Into Trees Mid-Air, Raises Questions Over Adventure Sports Safety in India, Internet Calls Out ‘Unverified Operators’

What started as a fun adventure quickly spiralled into a memory for all the wrong reasons. A video popped up on social media, showing a woman paragliding with a guide. The beginning looks harmless. She’s beaming, strapped in with her instructor, obviously excited, camera in one hand, ready to soar. Up in the air, everything seems picture-perfect. She’s filming herself, floating high with the wind, gorgeous views all around.

Woman crashes into trees while paragliding in the hills

Then, out of nowhere, it all goes south. The paraglider veers toward a tree, way too close. In an instant, they’re tangled in branches, balance lost, and the whole “expert supervision” promise goes straight out the window.

The person who posted the video didn’t hold back. He warned everyone about risky adventure sports in India, saying the activities aren’t really regulated. His advice? Double-check every last detail, and make sure whoever’s taking you up in the air actually knows what they’re doing. It’s not worth betting your safety on a thrill.

Adventure sports in India are barely regulated. If you can, avoid them. If you’re too adventurous to stay away, at least have the sense to verify every detail and the experience of the person you’re trusting with your life. She was lucky, most won’t be. pic.twitter.com/iVnv5Z0OKC — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) April 21, 2026

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “I did a boating trip in Goa in 2015 where life jackets was getting distributed when boat almost capsized…nobody died but most who survived will never do any kind of sports in India! Never done anything post that….here rules are only in books.”

Another stated, “Many operators are running these activities just to make quick money without proper equipment, insurance, or experienced staff.,” The next one shared, “People expect first world things in india then all of a sudden you dïe and realise that this is 3rd world.”

An individual stated, “Adventure isn’t the problem. Unverified operators are. Risk can be managed, blind trust can’t,” and one added, “People should stay away from any sort of adventure sports/rides in India. I don’t see any other way around tbh.”

One user commented, “Never try adventure sports in India.”

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