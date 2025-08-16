Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri

Dead bodies of two children were found inside a parked car in Patna’s Indrapuri area August 15, 2025, Friday evening, as said by the police. Patna (Central) SP Diksha said that the police received information that the bodies of two children- a girl and a boy- were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality. According to the SP Diksha, “Officials immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies. They are trying to ascertain the identity of the children. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.” SP Diksha also said that the exact cause of their deaths would be determined only after the autopsy is released.

STORY | Two children found dead inside parked car in Patna READ: https://t.co/C4wwxGmAxB VIDEO: Muhibullah Ansari, Law and Order DSP 2, says, “We are investigating the cause of death. Postmortem will reveal the reasons behind their death. Both the children are aged between 5-10… pic.twitter.com/u71uTVMZM1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2025

When a similar incident happened in Haryana in May

A similar incident happened in May 2025 in Panchkula, Haryana where seven members of a family, including three minors, were found dead in a car parked on a vacant plot in Sector 27 of Panchkula, Haryana. As per the initial findings, financial distress may have driven the family to take their own lives, according to the local media reports. The police officials had stated that the deceased included two minor girls aged between 12 and 13, their 14-year-old brother, their parents, and grandparents. All the seven members were found inside a parked car with its rear windshield covered with a towel. This arrangement could have been done probably to prevent visibility from outside.

When two drivers were found dead inside a parked car

In August 2025, two cab drivers Sachin Sharma (27) and Lakshmi Shankar (50) were found dead inside a parked car near the National Institute of Biology in Sector 62. The police had suspected that the carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of the death. Both cab drivers were the residents of the Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, as reported in the Times of India.

Also read: Two Nigerians Found Dead In Delhi’s Chanakya Place, Reason Yet To Be Ascertained