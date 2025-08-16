LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri

Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri

Dead bodies of two children were found inside a parked car in Patna’s Indrapuri area August 15, 2025, Friday evening, as said by the police. Patna (Central) SP Diksha said that the police received information that the bodies of two children- a girl and a boy- were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality.

Dead body representative image
Dead body representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 16, 2025 14:40:36 IST

Dead bodies of two children were found inside a parked car in Patna’s Indrapuri area August 15, 2025, Friday evening, as said by the police. Patna (Central) SP Diksha said that the police received information that the bodies of two children- a girl and a boy- were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality. According to the SP Diksha, “Officials immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies. They are trying to ascertain the identity of the children. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.” SP Diksha also said that the exact cause of their deaths would be determined only after the autopsy is released. 

When a similar incident happened in Haryana in May

A similar incident happened in May 2025 in Panchkula, Haryana where seven members of a family, including three minors, were found dead in a car parked on a vacant plot in Sector 27 of Panchkula, Haryana. As per the initial findings, financial distress may have driven the family to take their own lives, according to the local media reports. The police officials had stated that the deceased included two minor girls aged between 12 and 13, their 14-year-old brother, their parents, and grandparents. All the seven members were found inside a parked car with its rear windshield covered with a towel. This arrangement could have been done probably to prevent visibility from outside. 

When two drivers were found dead inside a parked car

In August 2025, two cab drivers Sachin Sharma (27) and Lakshmi Shankar (50) were found dead inside a parked car near the National Institute of Biology in Sector 62. The police had suspected that the carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of the death. Both cab drivers were the residents of the Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, as reported in the Times of India. 

Also read: Two Nigerians Found Dead In Delhi’s Chanakya Place, Reason Yet To Be Ascertained

Tags: Patna Indrapuri dead children newsPatna Indrapuri newsPatna Indrapuri news updates

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Why Has ED Launched Raids On Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy’s Properties? Here’s What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?