Home > India > ‘Pawansut Hanuman Ji… The First Astronaut’: BJP Leader Anurag Thakur Tells Students At An Event In Himachal Pradesh

The Hamirpur MP on August 23, 2025, Saturday interacted with the students at the National Space Day event in Himachal Pradesh and said that Lord Hanuman could be considered the “first one to travel in space".

Hamirpur MP and BJP leader Anurag Thakur (Photo Credit- @ianuragthakur)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 25, 2025 02:49:56 IST

BJP leader and former union minister Anurag Thakur is currently in the news headlines for his remarks regarding Lord Hanuman. The Hamirpur MP on August 23, 2025, Saturday interacted with the students at the National Space Day event in Himachal Pradesh and said that Lord Hanuman could be considered the “first one to travel in space”. The Hamirpur MP made these comments while addressing students at a PM Shri School in Una. He later shared a clip of the interaction with students on X with the caption: “Pawansut Hanuman Ji… the first astronaut.”

What was the interaction between the students and the BJP leader Anurag Thakur?

During the session, the Hamirpur MP asked the students, “Antriksh main yatra karne wala pehla kaun tha? (Who was the first space traveller?).” Some came up with the name of Neil Armstrong while the rest made other guesses. Mr Thakur then gave his own reply: “Mujhe toh lagta hai Hanuman ji the (I think it was Lord Hanuman).” The Hamirpur MP then further said elaborated in Hindi which translated to English means that we still see ourselves in the now. According to the Hamirpur MP, as long as we do not know our thousands of years’ old tradition, knowledge, culture, we will remain the same as the British have shown us. 

Who was the first human to have entered space?

The first human to enter the space was Yuri Gagarin from the Soviet Union. His vehicle, Vostok 1 had circled the earth at a speed of 27,400 kilometers per hour with the flight lasting 108 minutes. Vostok’s reentry was controlled by a computer. Mr Gagarin did not land inside of capsule unlike the early human spaceflight programs. Instead, he had ejected from the spacecraft and landed by parachute. Meanwhile, Neil Armstrong was the first human to walk on the surface of the moon.

Tags: BJP leader Anurag ThakurBJP leader Anurag Thakur Lord HanumanBJP Leader Anurag Thakur news

