PG Admissions 2025 | Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Invites Fresh Applications for Various PG Programs, Know How To Apply

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi is pleased to announce that fresh applications are now open for various programs with vacant seats available in different categories. Interested students are advised to visit the university's admission portals and apply for their preferred program and category, ensuring they meet the eligibility criteria. The portal will be open for applications from 24/07/2025 to 27/07/2025.

Published: July 23, 2025 20:49:00 IST

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi is pleased to announce that fresh applications are now open for various programs with vacant seats available in different categories.

Eligible students are invited to apply through the designated portals.

Direct Link for the portal – PG Admission | Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi

Admission Through CUET Marks And Graduation Marks (Non-CUET)

Students, who have appeared in the CUET exam for PG admissions, can apply through the designated portal. And the students, who wish to apply based on their graduation marks (Non-CUET), can also apply through a separate admission portal.

The university said that priority will be given to students who apply through the CUET-Based Admissions, in case seats are still available after considering CUET-based applications, non-CUET applications will be considered for admission.

Interested students are advised to visit the university’s admission portals and apply for their preferred program and category, ensuring they meet the eligibility criteria. The portal will be open for applications from 24/07/2025 to 27/07/2025.

The decision to invite fresh applications comes two weeks after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi released its First PG Merit List following an overwhelming response from aspirants.

The university had received approximately 8000 paid applications for about 1450 seats across various PG programmes, with some programmes receiving up to 29 times more applications than available seats.

History, Political Science, MBA Are The First Choice Among Applicants 

The top programmes that attracted the highest number of applications include MA Psychology, MA Political Science, MBA, MA Economics, MA English, MA in Public policy, MA in Sociology and MA History. Notably, the MA Political Science programme, which was launched only this year, has received the second-highest number of applications after MA Psychology, with 16 times more applications than available seats.

The university had earlier stated that it is going to release a second merit list next week, depending on seat availability.

“The massive response to our various programmes in terms of number of applications received has been very encouraging. This also shows that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi is the topmost choice for programmes in Social Sciences, Humanities & Liberal arts.” said Prof. Anu Singh Lather, Vice Chancellor. “University remains committed to providing high-quality education and opportunities to talented students from across the country.”

The students are hereby advised to apply under suitable category via using one of the following two options as applicable in their case. The admissions eligibility criteria and other details are as per the University Brochure for current admission cycle 2025-26 and other related notices at University Website.

For more information, please visit the university’s website.

