PM Modi Expresses Excitement Ahead Of Brazil’s Lula India Visit: ‘Look Forward To Welcoming Him Soon’

The two leaders announced their dedication to strengthening their strategic partnership through their Thursday dialogue. President Lula confirmed his upcoming state visit to New Delhi, which will take place from February 19 to 21 in 2026.

The two countries view the upcoming visit as a critical opportunity to examine global trade pattern changes while deepening their “India-Brazil Strategic Partnership” relationship.

The leaders established their partnership as an essential element for Global South nations because they require protection from external economic pressures and trade barriers imposed by individual countries.

Strategic Bilateralism and Trade Targets

The upcoming visit’s economic foundation exists through its goals, which aim to achieve a $20 billion increase in bilateral trade by 2030 through its comprehensive trade expansion plan.

The current trade volumes exceed $15 billion, with India holding a small trade surplus. The key sectors that drive this growth include Indian exports of refined petroleum, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods, while Brazil serves as the main source of crude oil, gold, and agricultural products, including soybeans.

The leaders established their intention to achieve non-tariff barrier reductions through India-Mercosur Preferential Trade Agreement expansion, which will enable them to trade high-tech products such as semiconductors and renewable energy technologies.

Multilateral Cooperation and Global South Advocacy

The partnership supports multilateralism and democratic governance while functioning as an essential element that extends beyond economic ties.

Modi and Lula have met four times since 2023, most recently at the G20 Summit in South Africa, reflecting a shared vision for a multipolar world. The two countries maintain their partnership through vital organizations, which include BRICS, IBSA, and the G4, which they use to support their efforts for United Nations Security Council reforms.

The upcoming visit will include the official opening of the APEX Office in New Delhi, which will establish an institutional framework for Brazilian investments in India while promoting collaborative projects in digital infrastructure and sustainable agriculture to enhance their international governance authority.

Also Read: Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal