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Home > India News > PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ram, Virtually Attends Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple

PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ram, Virtually Attends Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple

PM Narendra Modi prays and witnesses Surya Tilak at Ayodhya Ram Temple as massive crowds gather for Ram Navami. Security tightened with drones and CCTV monitoring.

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 27, 2026 15:42:11 IST

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PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ram, Virtually Attends Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers to Lord Ram and virtually witnessed the Surya Tilak ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami. At the temple, the Surya Tilak illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla, as a beam of sunlight precisely fell on the idol at noon, creating a divine tilak.

Significance of Ram Navami

Priests performed special prayers during this sacred moment. The nine-day festival, known as Ram Navratri, culminates with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram.

Each day of the festival is dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

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Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. 

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation.

Tight Security at Ram Temple as Devotees Flood Ayodhya Temple

Security was intensified at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today as massive crowds of devotees arrived to offer prayers on the occasion of Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

ADG Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar, said that comprehensive safety measures are in place to manage the surge in pilgrims, with authorities utilising drones and a vast network of CCTV cameras. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “Devotees have been arriving in large numbers to offer prayers at the temple. Proper security arrangements have been made. The security is being monitored with the help of drones and CCTV cameras.” 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Who Is Rishikesh Vaidya? After Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case, Maharashtra Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Claimed He Was ‘God’

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Tags: Ayodhya newsAyodhya ram mandirPM Modi at AyodhyaRam NavamiUttar pradesh news

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PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ram, Virtually Attends Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple

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PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ram, Virtually Attends Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple
PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ram, Virtually Attends Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple
PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ram, Virtually Attends Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple
PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ram, Virtually Attends Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple

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