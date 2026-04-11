PM Modi Steps Out Of Car To Greet Rahul Gandhi In Parliament, Rare Candid Moment During Jyotiba Phule Tribute Goes Viral – Watch

There was an unexpected encounter between Prime Minister Modi and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament during the 200th anniversary celebration of social reformer Jyotiba Phule which garnered public interest due to the strong opposition between Modi and Gandhi politically.

The meeting took place when other members of all parties were present to lay a flower at the Prerna Sthal on the grounds where the flowers were laid in honour of Phule’s work as he was an important figure in India’s social reform movement. As Prime Minister Modi stepped out of his vehicle and approached Rahul Gandhi to exchange friendly greetings and speak for a short time.

Rahul Gandhi’s moment grabs attention during rare exchange

Video footage captured this encounter and shows that each gave the other a gracious welcome and exchanged smiles as well as engaging in the traditional fold of hands (“Namaste”) before going on to have an informal and cordial conversation that stands in direct contrast to their usual confrontational relationship as politicians both in Parliament and also while attending public events.

Although the specifics of Narendra Modi’s and Rahul Gandhi’s discussions have not been publicized, the visuals of their meeting garnered considerable attention. It lasted briefly, yet generated extensive conversation in both political circles and social media, with many describing it as an unusual instance of courtesy.

Rahul Gandhi seen alongside PM at Jyotiba Phule tribute

The occasion itself was of significance, since Jyotiba Phule (a reformer from the 19th century) is celebrated for his fight against caste discrimination and promoting education among women’s and marginalized groups. Leaders from all political parties gathered to celebrate him as an example of love that transcends political differences and fosters community cooperation.

Narendra Modi honored Phule for his contributions and ideals and for his efforts to change society for the better; Rahul Gandhi was honored to join members from many different political groups at the event to honor Phule.

Rahul Gandhi’s time with PM Modi stood out in relation to the current political climate

What made the event even more noteworthy was the political climate surrounding it. This was also a time of very significant political tension and unrest as some states were going to the polls, and there has been an increase in hostility between the ruling and opposition parties.

Even with political tensions between the individuals, this brief conversation indicated a temporary ceasefire in the political hostility surrounding them. Instances of such interaction between these two individuals tend to be infrequent, and their rarity draws significant public attention because they signify that communication may ultimately take place regardless of any policy differences or disagreements in political opinion.

Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi share brief candid conversation

The videos circulating on the internet show Narendra Modi specifically stopping to greet Rahul Gandhi before moving on. The fact that he exited his vehicle to initiate this exchange of commentary with Gandhi gave additional weight to this rare occurrence.

According to those who happened to observe their exchange, the interaction between Rahul Gandhi and Modi was both informal and “candid”; however, no official statement regarding their discussions has been released. Regardless of whether an official statement is made about the contents of their exchange, the fact that these two prominent political leaders were speaking with one another, even briefly, has generated a considerable amount of discussion and headlines throughout the day.

Rahul Gandhi moment highlights rare political civility

Politicians at this level in India typically engage in very high levels of political tension, leading to few instances of a personal interaction between the two leaders; however, the exchange between Gandhi and Modi demonstrates another side of politics whereby politicians are capable of showing mutual respect regardless of past or ongoing disputes, including political differences and issues.

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