PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Mamata Banerjee’s TMC: Calls For An End To ‘Jungle Raj’ In West Bengal, Says ‘Daughters Are Not Safe’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), urging voters to back the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and calling for an end to what he described as the state’s “reign of jungle raj.”

Addressing a massive rally in Singur, Modi alleged that law and order had collapsed under the TMC government, claiming that “daughters are not safe” and that the education system is under the grip of mafias and corrupt elements.

Invoking social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, the Prime Minister said Bengal needs a change driven by women and youth power. “It is necessary for TMC’s jungle raj to end and for BJP’s good governance to come to Bengal,” Modi said, calling on the state’s sisters, daughters and young people to raise their voices for change and follow the path shown by Vidyasagar.

Criticising the TMC over women’s safety and alleged corruption in the state’s education system, the Prime Minister added, “Under TMC’s rule, daughters are not safe, and the education system is also in the grip of mafias and corrupt elements.

Your one vote for BJP will ensure that incidents of rape and violence in colleges here are curbed, it will ensure that incidents like Sandeshkhali do not happen again in Bengal, and that thousands of teachers in Bengal do not lose their jobs again.”

The PM further accused the TMC of denying access to quality education for Bengal’s youth. “While thousands of modern PM SHRI schools are being established nationwide, TMC is denying children in West Bengal access to quality education. It is time to replace the TMC government to secure a better future for the youth of Bengal,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted the importance of a “BJP double-engine government” in Bengal, citing development successes under the central schemes.

“Wherever there is a double-engine BJP government, remarkable progress is being made. Let me highlight the success of the Har Ghar Jal Scheme. In Tripura, under the previous government, only 4 out of every 100 households had piped water. Today, under the BJP government, 85 households out of 100 receive piped water,” he said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in other states.

“Every government that obstructs development work is now continuously punished by aware voters. In Delhi, we kept telling the previous government to implement the Ayushman scheme for free treatment of poor families, but they wouldn’t listen. Now, the people of Delhi are benefiting. Similarly, the people of Bengal have resolved to teach a lesson to TMC’s ruthless government so that Ayushman Bharat can reach the poor here as well,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also touched upon central initiatives for fishermen and cultural achievements. “The central government has created a digital platform to help fishermen, but in Bengal, this work has come to a halt. TMC is not cooperating, preventing fishermen from benefiting from schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Bengali language and literature have a rich heritage, and it was only after BJP came to power in Delhi that Bengali received the status of a Classical Language, and Durga Puja was recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage,” he said.

Addressing the crowd, he noted the participation of women, youth, and farmers. “Everyone has gathered with one common expectation–they want real change. People are united in their desire to end the 15 years of lawlessness and bring true transformation. Just now, the BJP and NDA have stopped Jungle Raj in Bihar. Now West Bengal is also ready to bid farewell to TMC’s mega-Jungle Raj,” PM Modi said.

Before addressing the rally, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of, and flagged off development projects worth more than Rs 830 crore, including the Extended Port Gate System and the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line at Singur, Hooghly, in West Bengal.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai