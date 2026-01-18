LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

The BJP has registered its biggest-ever win in the BMC elections, breaching the Thackerays’ Mumbai stronghold.

Eknath Shinde, once Thackerays' trusted aide, led the mutiny that split Shiv Sena (AI-Generated Image)
Eknath Shinde, once Thackerays' trusted aide, led the mutiny that split Shiv Sena (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 18, 2026 16:38:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

The BJP just pulled off its biggest win ever in the BMC elections, and honestly, that’s a gut punch for the Thackerays in what used to be their stronghold. But right now, everyone’s looking at Eknath Shinde.

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai Mayor Race

With the NDA celebrating a clear victory in Mumbai’s municipal polls, political drama is picking up again. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) insists the elections are done, but says the “real politics is yet to unfold.”

Shinde, who famously split the Shiv Sena and helped bring down Uddhav’s government back in 2022, is now Deputy Chief Minister and the BJP’s ally. His group snagged 29 seats this time.

You Might Be Interested In

BMC Elections: Eknath Shinde’s Move 

As the results came in, Shinde’s camp wasted no time. They started moving their corporators into a five-star hotel, classic “resort politics.” It’s got everyone in Mumbai’s political circles buzzing about what comes next.

Here’s where things stand: the BMC has 227 wards, and you need 114 for a majority. The BJP won 89, Shinde’s Sena added 29 more, so together they’re at 118 comfortably over the line. Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, which went solo, managed three seats and will probably support the alliance.

On the other side, the Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT) got 65, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena took six, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) got just one. That’s 72 combined. Congress added 24, AIMIM got eight, and Samajwadi Party two. If the opposition tried to team up, they’d have 106 still eight short of a majority. That alliance seems unlikely, given how these parties usually clash, but technically, it’s possible.

Meanwhile, Uddhav’s camp isn’t backing down. Through their Saamana editorial, they dared Shinde’s side, pointing out that the Shiv Sena has given Mumbai 23 Marathi mayors so far will that tradition stick now? They’re also hinting at an open fight between Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor

The mayor can have an upper hand in the overall control of all the urban bodies. The city people elect a mayor and the state government employs IAS cadres to take care of the executive, financial, and duties of the municipal corporation.

Among the roles and authorities of the executive mayor are:

1) administration of the local urban body,

2) the organisation of the tenure of various civic bodies and

3) leading the meetings with other elected deputies of the civic body.

One more unique authority and role of the executive mayor is that he is treated to be the first citizen of the town; he is the formal head of the municipal corporation; and maintenance of the town dignity is one of the most significant responsibilities of the executive mayor.

The other roles of the mayor are presiding of the different meetings regarding the activities of the municipal corporation. 

What Does The Municipal Finance Management Act Say? 

The Municipal Finance Management Act in India provides that municipal corporations to be financed by the respective state governments. Although the mode of municipal election and term of the executive mayor differs in various states of India, e.g., the term of the mayor in Bangalore is one year, tenure of the mayor in Mumbai is two and a half years, and tenure of the mayor in Bhopal is five years, and in Bhopal, the mayor is directly elected.

The municipal structures are provided differently in various states of India. Among the things that can be come up with is that there is a variation of tenure of a mayor in India and they range between one and five years.

Following a number of revisions that have been made, efforts are being made towards decentralising the power structure or passing on power to the civic body or the mayor as opposed to the state government.

All these urban entities comprise municipal corporations, municipal councils, Nagar Panchayats etc. The municipal council appoints the municipal manager. He is in charge of the budget, routine expenditure, assets of the corporations, financial audits, etc of the whole municipal corporation. In addition, the role of the municipal manager is to comply with adequate legislation, which applies to the municipality. 

MUST READ: Who Is Shri Thanedar? Meet The Indian-Origin Anti-Trump US Lawmaker Who Has Introduced ‘Abolish ICE Act,’ Here’s How He Plans To Shut It In 90 Days

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 4:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BMCeknath shindeMumbai electionsuddhav thackeray

RELATED News

IndiGo Faces Bomb Scare: Mumbai To Bagdogra Flight Makes An Emergency Landing In Lucknow, Message Written On A Toilet Paper Recovered

‘Flashing His Phone, Begging for Help’: 27-Year-Old Engineer Drowns After SUV Falls Into 70 Ft Flooded Noida Pit, Police Hear His Screams But No Rescue

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Significance of Magha Amavasya, What Not to Do to Attract Money, Wealth, and Prosperity

OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (18.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (18.01.2026) LIVE: Dear Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

‘He Plays For Himself,’ India Assistant Coach Takes A Dig At Rohit Sharma, THIS Former Cricketer Hits Back, ‘Reason Why Foreign Coaches Don’t Succeed In India’

What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

Meet Masaba Gupta, The ‘Queen Of Prints,’ In Spotlight After Kangana Ranaut Claims Designer Denied Her A Saree To Wear For Ram Janmabhoomi, Leaving The Actress In Tears

What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Who Was Liton Chandra Ghosh? 55‑Year‑Old Hindu Businessman ‘Beaten To Death Over Bananas’ In Bangladesh, Police Detain Three Accused

WATCH: Shan Masood’s Team Fails To Chase 40; 232-Year-Old First-Class Record Broken

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Donald Trump Hits 8 NATO Allies With 10% Tariffs Amid Greenland Dispute: How This Impacts Gold, Silver, Indian Stock Market And EU FTA Discussions | Explained

Nawaz Sharif’s Granddaughter-In-Law Dons Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Leaves Internet Furious, Here’s What You Need To Know About Controversy Over Bride’s Attire

What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai
What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai
What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai
What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

QUICK LINKS