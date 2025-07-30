PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to the House and give a reply regarding Operation Sindoor, following a heated debate in the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha after a tense exchange between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kharge over the Prime Minister’s continued absence during the session.

Kharge said, “There was a demand from the Opposition that after the 16-hour debate, the PM should come to the House and give a reply. Whatever issues we have raised should be answered. I’m not saying you are incapable. But if the PM does not come to the House despite being present in the Parliament premises, then it is an insult to the House.”

He also targeted Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, accusing him of showing bias. In response, Singh said, “During the BAC meeting, it was already clarified that there is a ruling which allows any Minister to answer on behalf of the government.”

Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at the Opposition and claimed that Congress does not allow Kharge to speak on critical matters.

Shah said, “During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, it was agreed that the discussion would last as long as the Opposition wanted, but the government would decide who would respond. They are walking out now because for years they have failed to take action against terrorism to protect their vote bank. They can’t even listen to the debate. Congress doesn’t let its Leader of Opposition speak.”

The heated proceedings added to the ongoing political tension over Operation Sindoor, with both the ruling party and the Opposition blaming each other for evading responsibility and disrupting parliamentary procedures.

(With inputs from ANI)

