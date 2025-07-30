Home > India > PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge

PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded PM Modi’s reply on Operation Sindoor. A verbal clash erupted with Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused Congress of silencing Kharge. Deputy Chairman’s remarks added fuel to the protest amid rising political tension in Parliament.

Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha as Mallikarjun Kharge demands PM Modi's reply on Operation Sindoor
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha as Mallikarjun Kharge demands PM Modi's reply on Operation Sindoor

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 30, 2025 23:52:41 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to the House and give a reply regarding Operation Sindoor, following a heated debate in the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha after a tense exchange between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kharge over the Prime Minister’s continued absence during the session.

Kharge said, “There was a demand from the Opposition that after the 16-hour debate, the PM should come to the House and give a reply. Whatever issues we have raised should be answered. I’m not saying you are incapable. But if the PM does not come to the House despite being present in the Parliament premises, then it is an insult to the House.”

He also targeted Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, accusing him of showing bias. In response, Singh said, “During the BAC meeting, it was already clarified that there is a ruling which allows any Minister to answer on behalf of the government.”

Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at the Opposition and claimed that Congress does not allow Kharge to speak on critical matters.

Shah said, “During the Business Advisory Committee meeting, it was agreed that the discussion would last as long as the Opposition wanted, but the government would decide who would respond. They are walking out now because for years they have failed to take action against terrorism to protect their vote bank. They can’t even listen to the debate. Congress doesn’t let its Leader of Opposition speak.”

The heated proceedings added to the ongoing political tension over Operation Sindoor, with both the ruling party and the Opposition blaming each other for evading responsibility and disrupting parliamentary procedures.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha

Tags: operation sindoorParliament

RELATED News

India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush
T N Manoharan, Former IDBI Chairman And Padma Shri Awardee, Passes Away
CM YUVA Scheme Turning Job Seekers Into Job Creators: CM Yogi
Man Jumped Into Yamuna After Quarrel With Wife, Saved By Patrolling Team
CM Patel To Attend Screening Of Film Showcasing Success Of Gujarat’s ‘104’ Health Helpline

LATEST NEWS

Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?
From Priyanka Chopra to George Clooney: Famous Couples Proving Age Doesn’t Matter
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry
Another Rivalry Brewing? Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal vs PSG’s Desire Doue Intensifies
Trump Administration Announces Private Health‑Data Tracking System With Big Tech Partners
U.S. GDP Surge 3% in Q2 But Experts Warn Against False Optimism
PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge
Barcelona vs FC Seoul: Team News, When And Where To Watch In India
US Imposes Sanctions on Brazil’s Supreme Court Judge Over Jair Bolsonaro Case
UK Flights Disrupted by Major Air Traffic Control Technical Glitch – What We Know So Far
PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge
PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge
PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge
PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?