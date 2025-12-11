LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci Goa gold latest india news Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump business news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

Prada, after facing backlash for culturally appropriating India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals, is launching a $930 limited-edition version made in partnership with Indian leather corporations LIDCOM and LIDKAR. The 2,000-pair collection will be produced in India, with artisan training programs planned. The move aims to properly credit the craft and turn criticism into collaboration, though Prada has no plans to open retail stores in India soon.

Prada to launch $930 Kolhapuri sandals after earlier row (Image: Instagram/ Prada)
Prada to launch $930 Kolhapuri sandals after earlier row (Image: Instagram/ Prada)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 11, 2025 18:26:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

Prada, the Italian luxury fashion house, is launching a limited-edition sandal inspired by traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals after it faced significant criticism over what many people believed to be cultural appropriation. The exclusive sandals are priced at a staggering €800 (about $930); the inspired sandals are native to Maharashtra and Karnataka. Prada’s decision follows a widespread backlash from Indian artisans and political figures over its failure to provide credit and context. 

The new 2000-pair collection will be produced locally in India under a collaboration with two bodies, Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation (LIDCOM) and Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR). According to Prada, the partnership aims to blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with Italian manufacturing techniques. The sandals are expected to go on sale online and in about 40 Prada stores globally around February 2026.

Prada plans to introduce training programs for artisans in India as well as aims to provide opportunities to train at Prada’s Academy in Italy under a three-year partnership. Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada’s chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility, told Reuters that “we’ll mix the original manufacturer’s standard capabilities with our manufacturing techniques” and described the move as an initiative to turn backlash into a positive collaboration with Indian artisans. 

Prada’s kolhapuri chappal row 

The controversy began when Prada presented the sandals at its Milan show, and viewers in India were quick to realize that the design resembled 12th-century Kolhapuri chappals. Things turned bad for Prada when the footwear was simply labelled as “leather sandals,” which drew intense criticism on social media and from artisan groups. As soon as the photos circulated, accusations that Prada had failed to credit the Indian design and heritage flooded social media. The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce had urged Prada to publicly credit the Indian heritage of the design.

Kolhapuri chappals are deep-rooted in Indian history and are made by marginalized communities. Artisans hope that the collaboration will help generate revenue for them and will attract the younger generation towards the craft, which will help preserve the culture amid the declining demand. “Once Prada endorses this craft as a luxury product, definitely the domino effect will work and result in increasing demand for the craft,” said Prerna Deshbhratar, managing director of LIDCOM.

Despite the new initiative, Prada does not plan to open its retail stores in India in the near future; however, Prada opened its first beauty store in Delhi earlier this year.

Also Read: After Kolhapuri Sandals Row, Prada’s Rs 69,000 Safety Pin Brooch Stirs New Controversy, Netizens Say Bought Same At Rs 5/-

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 6:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Why Metro Stations Have Yellow Tiles: Here’s the Real Purpose Behind It

Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Were Tracked Down In Thailand After Fleeing India

Big Jackpot For India: Gold, Lithium Found In This State, But Can’t Mine It, Here’s Why

Delhi Court Grants Umar Khalid Interim Bail For Sister’s Wedding

Can Eggs Cause Cancer? Eggoz Cancer Controversy Explained As Brand Rejects Viral Claims of AOZ and Genotoxic Ingredients, Health Experts Weigh In

LATEST NEWS

Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

Good News For Virat Kohli Fans As Delhi Announce Probables List For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Meet Para Badminton Star Munna Khalid Who Has Won 10 Medals For India, Now Set For Bahrain Tournament And Asia Games 2026

‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

India Coastal Guards Caught 11 Pakistani Fisherman Sailing In Indian Water In Gujarat

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Check Key Buys, Strategy, and Players to Watch

‘It’s A Fine Line…’ AB De Villiers Agrees To Disagree With Gautam Gambhir After He Calls ‘Batting Orders Overrated’

The 19 Minute Video Fame Influencer Sofik SK Pushes Fans To Telegram With iPhone Giveaways After MSS Scandal

Check Out These 8 Powerful Relationship Lessons From Pookie Couple Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Can Eggs Cause Cancer? Eggoz Cancer Controversy Explained As Brand Rejects Viral Claims of AOZ and Genotoxic Ingredients, Health Experts Weigh In

Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…
Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…
Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…
Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

QUICK LINKS