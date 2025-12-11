Prada To Launch ‘Made-In-India’ Sandals After Huge Backlash Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row, The Price Will Be…

Prada, the Italian luxury fashion house, is launching a limited-edition sandal inspired by traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals after it faced significant criticism over what many people believed to be cultural appropriation. The exclusive sandals are priced at a staggering €800 (about $930); the inspired sandals are native to Maharashtra and Karnataka. Prada’s decision follows a widespread backlash from Indian artisans and political figures over its failure to provide credit and context.

The new 2000-pair collection will be produced locally in India under a collaboration with two bodies, Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation (LIDCOM) and Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR). According to Prada, the partnership aims to blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with Italian manufacturing techniques. The sandals are expected to go on sale online and in about 40 Prada stores globally around February 2026.

Prada plans to introduce training programs for artisans in India as well as aims to provide opportunities to train at Prada’s Academy in Italy under a three-year partnership. Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada’s chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility, told Reuters that “we’ll mix the original manufacturer’s standard capabilities with our manufacturing techniques” and described the move as an initiative to turn backlash into a positive collaboration with Indian artisans.

Prada’s kolhapuri chappal row

The controversy began when Prada presented the sandals at its Milan show, and viewers in India were quick to realize that the design resembled 12th-century Kolhapuri chappals. Things turned bad for Prada when the footwear was simply labelled as “leather sandals,” which drew intense criticism on social media and from artisan groups. As soon as the photos circulated, accusations that Prada had failed to credit the Indian design and heritage flooded social media. The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce had urged Prada to publicly credit the Indian heritage of the design.

Kolhapuri chappals are deep-rooted in Indian history and are made by marginalized communities. Artisans hope that the collaboration will help generate revenue for them and will attract the younger generation towards the craft, which will help preserve the culture amid the declining demand. “Once Prada endorses this craft as a luxury product, definitely the domino effect will work and result in increasing demand for the craft,” said Prerna Deshbhratar, managing director of LIDCOM.

Despite the new initiative, Prada does not plan to open its retail stores in India in the near future; however, Prada opened its first beauty store in Delhi earlier this year.

