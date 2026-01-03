Private EVs Coming Soon: What Delhi’s Shared Taxi Plan Means for Ola, Uber and Commuters

The Delhi government has given in-principle approval to allow privately owned electric vehicles to operate as shared taxis, marking a major shift in the capital’s mobility policy on Friday. The move, discussed in a high-level meeting led by Rekha Gupta with automobile manufacturers and aggregator companies such as Ola and Uber, could soon change how commuters travel across the city.

When Will Delhi Get Shared EV Taxis?

The aggregator companies agreed to introduce shared taxi services and said they would roll out both shared rides and women-driven taxis within a month. They also expressed readiness to onboard privately owned EVs and BS-VI vehicles as taxis, noting that this would require amendments to existing regulations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured them that the necessary rule changes would be implemented soon, while emphasising that passenger safety must be strictly ensured.

The companies agreed to these conditions. She further asked them to explore integrating e-rickshaws into their platforms and suggested operating shuttle services on the Ring Road as well as to and from the airport.

What Delhi’s Shared Taxi Plan Means for Ola, Uber?

Rekha Gupta assured companies of full government backing for the proposed initiatives and suggested that pilot projects be launched initially to test their feasibility and usefulness.

The meeting aimed to boost public adoption of electric vehicles in the capital while promoting shared mobility.

According to the official statement, the government has agreed in principle to permit privately owned EVs to operate as shared taxis. Rekha Gupta said the government would amend relevant rules and put in place an effective mechanism to address the concerns raised by the companies. She also stressed that lasting and effective pollution control in Delhi is possible only by reducing the number of vehicles on the roads.