Home > India > Pune Porsche Crash: JJB Rejects Plea Filed By Pune Police, Accused Minor Will Not Be Tried As An Adult

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has rejected the plea filed by the Pune Police seeking permission to try the Pune Porsche accident accused as an adult.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 16:24:24 IST

On July 15, 2025, Tuesday, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has rejected the plea filed by the Pune Police seeking permission to try the Pune Porsche accident accused as an adult. According to a PTI report, the board ruled that the accused, who was 17 years and 8 months old at the time of mishap, would be tried as a minor under the Juvenile Justice Act. In India, the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 that deals with the care and protection of children. This law, enacted in 2015 had replaced the previous Juvenile Justice Act, 1986. According to the act’s definition, the child should be categorized as a person below 18 years. 

What was the Pune Porsche Case?

In the early hours of May 19, 2024, the accused who was 17-years- and 8 months old then was allegedly driving in an inebriated condition. His car hit software professional Anish Awadhiya’s Awadhiya motorcycle who was on the bike along with his friend Ashwini Costa in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. Both Anish and Ashwini couldn’t survive. 

What happened after the crash?

According to PTI, the accused was detained but was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) member L N Danavade. The bail terms included asking the accused to write a 300-word essay on road safety. 
In an interaction with the Press Trust of India in 2024, Om Awadhiya, father of Anish Awadhiya had expressed disappointment over the delay in justice delivery. Om told PTI about being assured that his case would be fast-tracked. but now the trial is being stretched despite the fact that a year has passed since the crash happened. According to Anish’s father, their son is no longer with them and nothing can compensate for that loss. However, he added that the justice in this case would act as a strong deterrent against drunk driving and those who believe money and power put them above the law.

Tags: Juvenile Justice BoardPune Porsche accidentPune Porsche accident accused

