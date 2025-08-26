Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert

In view of the heavy rainfall alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Punjab government has ordered the closure of all schools across the state for four days, from August 27 to August 30. The decision aims to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff amid forecasts of intense showers, thunderstorms, and possible flooding in several districts.

According to officials, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern and central parts of Punjab over the next few days, raising concerns about waterlogging, river swelling, and disruption of normal life. The government said the precautionary step was necessary, given the recent incidents of flash floods and landslides reported from nearby states.

Education Minister Harjot Singh confirmed the development, stating that both government and private schools have been directed to suspend physical classes during this period. “The safety of children is our top priority. With the IMD warning of heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, schools will remain closed till August 30,” he said.

Meanwhile, district administrations have been put on high alert, with special teams deployed for flood monitoring and disaster management. The Punjab State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly near rivers, canals, and vulnerable rural routes.

Parents and school authorities welcomed the move, though some raised concerns about disruption in ongoing academic schedules. To minimize learning gaps, schools have been encouraged to continue with online teaching where possible.

The state has also intensified relief measures, stocking up on essential supplies and readying evacuation centres in case of emergencies. Officials have urged people to stay updated through official weather advisories and avoid spreading rumours on social media.

Punjab has faced significant rainfall-related challenges this monsoon, with several regions reporting crop damage, road blockages, and partial power outages. Authorities fear that the fresh spell of rain could worsen the situation if preventive steps are not taken.

With the extended school holiday in place, the government hopes to reduce exposure risks for children while ensuring administrative focus remains on disaster preparedness and public safety.

