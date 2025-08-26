LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

Torrential rain unleashed devastation across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people, including around 12 pilgrims who were buried in a massive landslide on the Vaishno Devi shrine track in Reasi district, officials said.

Ancient cave of Maa Vaishno Devi (Photo Credit- @HolidaysHunt)
Ancient cave of Maa Vaishno Devi (Photo Credit- @HolidaysHunt)

Published By: Ajay Jandyal
Last updated: August 26, 2025 20:39:28 IST

Jammu/Srinagar, Aug 26: Torrential rain unleashed devastation across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people, including around 12 pilgrims who were buried in a massive landslide on the Vaishno Devi shrine track in Reasi district, officials said
 
The landslide struck near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari around 3 pm, sweeping boulders, trees and debris onto the old 12-km trek route from Katra to the shrine. Fourteen pilgrims were injured and several others feared trapped as rescue teams, backed by three Army columns, launched urgent relief and evacuation operations. The yatra has been suspended till further notice.

Eyewitnesses recounted the terrifying moments when the mountainside gave way. Kiran, a pilgrim from Mohali, said from her hospital bed in Katra, “I saw stones and boulders crashing down. People were screaming and running for safety. Out of our group of five, three are injured.”

Elsewhere in Jammu province, four deaths were reported in Doda district, including three who drowned after slipping into a swollen river and one in a house collapse.

The relentless downpour has brought the region to a standstill. Bridges have collapsed, highways blocked, trains cancelled, and vast low-lying areas inundated. Traffic on the Jammu–Srinagar and Kishtwar–Doda national highways was halted, while floodwaters from overflowing rivers—including the Ravi, Ujh, Tawi and Chenab—forced mass evacuations. The Modhopur barrage in Kathua breached the one-lakh cusec mark, triggering heavy flooding downstream.

 Infrastructural losses are mounting, with reports of widespread damage to homes, public property and utilities in Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch. Telecom services collapsed after multiple optical fibre cuts, leaving millions without mobile connectivity or internet. Electricity poles and mobile towers were flattened across several districts.

 The crisis prompted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to convene an emergency meeting in Jammu after flying from Srinagar. Calling the situation “serious”, he ordered district administrations to remain on high alert, directed immediate release of additional funds for emergency restoration, and instructed officials to ensure timely supply of food, water and medicines to affected families.

All government and private schools in the Jammu division will remain shut till August 27. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education postponed Wednesday’s Class 10 and 11 exams, while the BSF suspended its constable recruitment drive at Paloura Camp, rescheduling candidates for September 3.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall, with the risk of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides persisting till August 27. Kathua recorded the highest rainfall at 155.6 mm in the last 24 hours, followed by Doda (99.8 mm), Jammu (81.5 mm) and Katra (68.8 mm).
 
This fresh disaster comes barely 12 days after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar’s Chisoti village killed 65 people, mostly pilgrims to the Machail Mata temple.

Also read: J&K: Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Route Leaves At Least 5 Dead And 14 Others Injured

Tags: Jammu and Kashmir rains newsVaishno Devi shrine landslide news

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
J&K: Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Route Leaves At Least 5 Dead And 14 Others Injured

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?