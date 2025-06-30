Punjab Vigilance Bureau Files Corruption Case In Opposition To Suspended DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu After Bishnoi Interview Leak

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has officially initiated a case regarding disproportionate property towards the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu. This action follows an extensive controversy surrounding gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview carried out from police custody, which had already forged doubt on Sandhu’s involvement.

Discrepancies amounting to ₹2.34 Crore identified in the financial records of DSP Sandhu

According to the vigilance research, Sandhu expended a complete of ₹2.6 crore from 2013 to 2021, whilst his documented prison earnings throughout the same timeframe were only ₹26.84 lakh. This giant discrepancy of approximately ₹2.34 crore has led the VB to pursue a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Additionally, his mother, Sukhwant Kaur, has been implicated in the FIR, as several property and transactions are believed to have been accomplished in her call.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Jail Interview Triggers Public Outcry and Police Suspensions

Previously, Sandhu garnered interest after a television interview in which Lawrence Bishnoi won full-size circulation. The gangster, at that point in police custody, changed into observed speaking openly with the media from the lock-up. This alarming disclosure incited public outrage nationwide and raised giant issues regarding the abuse of authority, ability collusion, and deficiencies in jail security. In the aftermath of this incident, Sandhu changed into suspended from his responsibilities on January 2, 2025.

VB Examines Bank Accounts, Real Estate Transactions, and Unaccounted Wealth

The case was forth with the aid of the Vigilance Bureau is based on a complete examination of Sandhu’s financial information, lifestyle choices, acquisitions, and extravagant expenses. branch sources have discovered that several financial institution accounts, land transactions, and property files associated with Sandhu and his mother are currently under scrutiny.

Officials have announced that a meticulous investigation can be performed, and any wealth that cannot be substantiated through valid income will be seen as having been obtained in a corrupt manner. The VB is in the process of preparing to summon Sandhu for interrogation and may begin asset seizure actions if deemed vital.

This case has once again underscored the chronic problem of corruption within the police force. It has additionally emphasised the need for enforcing stricter oversight measures.