Rabri Devi: Bihar’s First Woman Chief Minister And RJD Stalwart

Rabri Devi Yadav, is an indian political stelwart from Bihar’s prominent political family and a key leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

She holds the record of being the first and only woman to have served as Chief Minister of Bihar. She is currently a Member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) and is the Leader of the Opposition in the Council.

Rabri Devi is the wife of veteran RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav,. She has played a crucial role in Bihar’s political landscape in various capacities inncluding member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLA) and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Rabri Devi Education

Rabri Devi was born in Salar Kalan village near Mirganj in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. While she has officially listed her birth year as 1953 in election affidavits, some sources cite 1959 and 1955 as alternate years of birth. She is the daughter of Sib Prasad Chaudhary and Maharjia Devi.

Her name, “Rabri,” comes from a popular Indian sweet, in line with a family tradition. Her three sisters, Jalebi, Rasgulla, and Paa, were named similarly. Due to her family’s reluctance to send girls to distant schools, Rabri Devi was educated only up to Class 5 at a local school in her village. In contrast, her brothers received full schooling. Her siblings include three brothers: Prabhunath Yadav, Subhash Prasad Yadav, and Sadhu Yadav.

In 1973, at the age of 18, she married Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Rabri Devi Rise in Politics

Rabri Devi entered active politics in extraordinary circumstances. She was elected as the Chief Minister of Bihar on 25 July 1997, when her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav was embroiled in Fodder Scam, or Chaara Ghotala and had to resign from his position.

At that time, she had not political experience and her appointment surprised the political observers.

Despite, she remained in office till 2005, rising through the turbulent political period in Bihar’s history.

During her tenure, she made several important decisions for Bihar. Her tenure is known for decisions that were aimed to uplift marginalised communities and improving the condition of people living in extreme poverty.

