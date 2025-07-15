LIVE TV
Home > India > Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Leaders To Remain Alert Over EC's SIR Exercise

Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Leaders To Remain Alert Over EC’s SIR Exercise

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked party leaders to remain alert over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls so that the real voters are not excluded in the name of Rohingyas and others. The meeting was held at the party's new Indira Bhawan headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi (Credit - X)
Rahul Gandhi (Credit - X)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 22:19:43 IST

During a meeting, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asked Bihar leaders to remain vigilant over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls so that the real voters are not excluded in the name of Rohingyas and others. 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, and Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, state unit Chief Rajesh Kumar and party leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh, attended the meeting. All party MPs, including Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav and others, were also present for the meeting at the party’s new Indira Bhawan headquarters. 

 A party source said that Rahul Gandhi asked all party leaders to remain alert over the SIR exercise in the state being carried out by the BLOs. 

Rahul Gandhi, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, asserted that this is just the beginning of the process and in the coming times this exercise will be applied in West Bengal, Assam and other states of the country, thus they need to remain alert on the ground, the source said. 

He also asked the party leaders to have a respectable seat-sharing formula in Bihar with the alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal. 

The former Congress chief told the party leaders very clearly that the seat sharing formula to be a respectable one. 

The Congress has been aggressive on the issue of the SIR exercise ahead of the crucial assembly polls and alleged that it will disenfranchise over two crore voters in the state. 

Rahul Gandhi had also joined the Mahagatbandhan (Grand Alliance) parties’ Chakka Jam on July 9 in Bihar’s Patna. Congress had also approached the poll panel over the SIR process, along with the INDIA bloc partners.

Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Leaders To Remain Alert Over EC’s SIR Exercise

Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Leaders To Remain Alert Over EC’s SIR Exercise
Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Leaders To Remain Alert Over EC’s SIR Exercise
Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Leaders To Remain Alert Over EC’s SIR Exercise
Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Leaders To Remain Alert Over EC’s SIR Exercise

