Home > India > Raj Thackerays Reunite for Family Politics, Not Maharashtra': Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde

Raj Thackerays Reunite for Family Politics, Not Maharashtra’: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde criticised the reunion of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, calling it a move to retain power within the family rather than serve Maharashtra. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, he highlighted his party’s focus on development, citizens’ welfare, and accountability. Shinde also emphasised Shiv Sena’s grassroots strength, 25-year governance record, and commitment to service over individual ambition ahead of upcoming municipal elections.

Raj Thackerays Reunite for Family Politics, Not Maharashtra’: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 15:18:38 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray have reunited only to keep the power within the ‘Thackeray family’ and their reunion has nothing to do with the benefit of the state here.

Speaking at the Indian Today Conclave, Shinde brushed aside the challenges posed by the two brothers coming together to fight the municipal elections.

“Those coming together are not doing it for Maharashtra; they are doing it for family politics. People saw what happened in the BMC for 25 years. They experienced Covid and corruption under the previous leadership. We focus on real work, development, and solving citizens’ problems,” Shinde said at the India Today conclave.

He further claimed that within the next few years, Mumbai’s roads will be 100 per cent concrete and pothole-free, while challenging that his party is ready to debate if anyone claims that “25 years of BMC were corruption-free”.

Before its split, Shiv Sena had controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for 25 consecutive years, from 1997 to 2022.

Shinde emphasised the party’s grassroots strength and the people’s ability to recognise their hard work will be reflected in the upcoming municipal elections.

“Before the Vidhan Sabha elections, predictions about Shiv Sena’s performance were wrong. We achieved a clear majority, winning 60 out of 80 seats. People know who works, and Shinde sir worked 24/7, which is why the party won 75%,” he said.

Shinde responded to the allegations of corruption levelled by political opponents, particularly from the Thackeray family and Congress leaders. “The party that ruled for 25 years did not solve these issues. Every year, tar roads were laid that washed away. Where is the accountability for corruption during COVID?” he asked.

On dynasty politics, Shinde clarified that the party is bigger than any individual.”The party gave me the opportunity when I was in college. People voted for us, and my responsibility has been to sustain their trust. Shiv Sena is about service, not individual ambition,” he said.

Shinde said that he and Deputy Chief Minister Shinde are focusing on addressing citizens’ needs, rather than personal power or political branding. “We are not here to do brand politics,” he said. (ANI)

Source The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Raj Thackerays Reunite for Family Politics, Not Maharashtra’: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde

QUICK LINKS