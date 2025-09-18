Rajasthan: Woman dies, one injured as dilapidated house collapses in Jaipur
Home > India > Rajasthan: Woman dies, one injured as dilapidated house collapses in Jaipur

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 18, 2025 20:12:04 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 18 (ANI): A 79-year-old woman died and her daughter-in-law was injured after an old house collapsed in the Subhash Chowk area of Jaipur on Thursday morning.

The injured woman is currently receiving treatment at SMS Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Heritage, Seema Chaudhary, said that the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage) had issued a warning notice about the building’s poor condition last month, but it had not been vacated.

Speaking to ANI, Seema Chaudhary said, “This is Pradeep Sahu’s building…We received information about this incident at 7:00 am. The building suddenly collapsed. As a result, a 79-year-old woman died, and her daughter-in-law sustained a fracture and was admitted to SMS Hospital.”

“Through the municipality, we had already warned them by giving a notice and also asked them to vacate the building… We posted the notice on 12th August,” Chaudhary said.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot quickly, and clearance work is still going on. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Building collapseJaipurjaipur-municipal-corporationrajasthansubhash-chowk

