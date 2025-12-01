Rajya Sabha Witnesses Heated Exchange After Mallikarjun Kharge Refers To Unexpected Exit Of Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The first day of Parliament’s Winter Session witnessed some of the heated clashes in Rajya Sabha between Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, and J.P. Nadda as the Upper House welcomed its new Chairman Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Kharge while welcoming the new Vice President CK Radhakrishnan also mentioned that the unexpected exit of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had resigned on first day of Monsoon Session on July 21 citing health grounds.

Khaege delivered his customary remarks, welcoming Radhakrishnan as the new Chair, but said that the House did not get an opportunity to hold a grand farewell ceremony for Dhankhar

Kharge quoted from former Vice-President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s 1952 acceptance speech in which he had said, “I belong to no party”.

The Congress president made these remarks soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Radhakrishnan saying his journey from an ordinary background to the office of Vice President.

The Congress president explained that he had chosen the quote in light of some parliamentarians claiming that the Vice-President is from their party.

“That means I belong to every party in this House,” Kharge stated.

Kharge also said the current Vice-President’s uncle C. K. Kuppuswamy had been a member from Congress and elected from Coimbatore thrice.

He also pointed out that C.P. Radhakrishnan shares his name with the nation’s first Vice-President, and said that he hopes that the current Vice-President also shares a similar mindset.

The Congress lewder then also assured the Rajya Sabha Chairman of his party’s co-operation in the conduct of fair and impartial proceedings of the House and asked that just opportunity be presented to the members, whether they belong to Opposition or Treasury benches.

However, heated exchanges in the House ensued after Kharge mentioned Dhankhar’s “completely unexpected and sudden exit” from the office of the Chair of Rajya Sabha.

He dubbed the sudden exit of Dhankhar as “unprecedented” in the annals of Parliamentary history.

He said that Rajya Sabha Chairman is the custodian of the entire House and therefore belongs as much to Opposition as to the government, prompting an uproar from the Treasury benches.

Radhakrishnan was elected the Vice-President of India on September 9, 2025.

Kharge added that he is disheartened that the House did not get the chance to bid farewell to Dhankhar and wishes him well.

“We are confident that you will take care of the entire sections of the House and be impartial, that you will treat Opposition and the Treasury benches in equal measures,” he said.

However, soon Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took a dig at Kharge and asked why did he brought up the case of Dhankhar without necessity.

Rijiju also highlighted the removal notice submitted against the previous Vice-President by the Opposition.

He said that Kharge should not have brought up this matter on such a solemn occasion.

In a similar vein, Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda requested that Radhakrishnan’s welcome function be conducted with dignity.

“If we speak about the issue of the previous Vice-President, it is not relevant or timely, else we will bring up other matters and these will be an obstacle in the conduct of the good and congenial debate which was going on,” Nadda said.

ALSO READ: Centre Confirms GPS Spoofing At Major Indian Airports, Including Delhi IGI: What Is It And How Are Fake Signals Sent In The Skies? Explained