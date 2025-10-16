Rama Ekadashi 2025: Confused Between October 16, 17, or 18? Here’s the Exact Date

Rama Ekadashi 2025 is an event day when devotees practice a fast. But, there arises about are with a question in their minds about when Rama Ekadashi will take place to keep it, whether to fast on October 16, 17, or 18. There confusion has arisen due to overlapping lunar timings that cause Ekadashi observances to shift by almost a full day. This Hindu lunar calendar has marks Rama Ekadashi on the Ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, but the exact times of sunrise and moonrise play a crucial role in determining the fast day.

Conflicting Panchang Views

Some regional panchangs consider October 16 as the main Ekadashi day, while others allow fasting until October 17, and that is due to tithi overlap after sunrise. Some minority panchangs even indicate October 18 for Parana (the breaking of the fast), thus a wide range of opinion and discussion arises in religious circles. In India, there are temples which are situated in Vrindavan, Varanasi, and Ujjain, will probably inform us of their specific puja schedules just before the date.

The Spiritual Significance

The spiritual side of this Rama Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most blessed fasting days as devotees surrender to Lord Vishnu. It is believed by the devotees that observing this Ekadashi will purify one’s soul, facilitate inner peace, and eventually lead one to moksha. The worshippers, among other things, chant Vishnu Sahasranama, do tulsi puja, and very lovingly present fruits and flowers to the deities.

No matter if you keep the fast on the 16th, 17th, or 18th, the core of Rama Ekadashi is in faith, discipline, and devotion, not in the date marked on the calendar.