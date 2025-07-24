LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > India > Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery

Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery

Realme has launched the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G in India, targeting youth with 50MP AI cameras, AI Edit Genie, Android 16, and 7000mAh batteries. The Realme Buds T200 with ANC and 50-hour playback also debuted. Prices start at ₹23,999. First sale begins July 30 via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline outlets.

Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G launched in India
Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G launched in India

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 24, 2025 23:22:02 IST

Realme has officially launched its Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G smartphones in India, focusing on a younger audience with powerful AI-driven features and robust performance. Branded as the “AI Party Phone”, both models come with flagship-level cameras, AI Edit Genie, Android 16, and large 7000mAh Titan batteries.

Alongside the smartphones, the company also introduced the Realme Buds T200 TWS earphones with ANC, Hi-Res Audio certification, and up to 50 hours playback.

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G: Key Highlights and Specifications

Both phones feature a 6.8-inch 4D Curve+ AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 1280×2800 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 6500 nits peak brightness. They’re protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and have an IP69+ water and dust resistance rating, ensuring durability.

Under the hood, the Realme 15 Pro 5G runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with Realme GT Boost and a 7000mm² Airflow Vapor Chamber for thermal efficiency. The Realme 15 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ 5G processor, delivering balanced performance.

Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery

Camera Capabilities with 4K Support and AI Magic

The Realme 15 Pro 5G features a triple 50MP camera system:

  • Main: Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS (1/1.56”), 24mm focal length

  • Ultra-wide: 50MP sensor (1/2.8″, 16mm focal length)

  • Front: 50MP sensor with 4K 60FPS video recording

The standard Realme 15 5G houses:

  • Main: 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor

  • Front: 50MP OV50D sensor
    Both support 4K video and 2K live photos for social sharing.

First-in-Industry AI Features for a Gen-Z Audience

  • AI Edit Genie: Voice-controlled editing to add objects, remove elements, change seasons, or enhance photos hands-free.

  • AI Party Mode: Optimized for low light, this feature delivers sharp portraits with creative watermarks and multi-style frames.

  • Additional tools include AI Glare Remover, AI MagicGlow 2.0, AI Snap Mode, and AI Landscape.

Realme 15 Series Pricing and Variants

Realme 15 Pro 5G:

  • 8GB+128GB – ₹31,999 (NEP: ₹28,999)

  • 8GB+256GB – ₹33,999 (NEP: ₹30,999)

  • 12GB+256GB – ₹35,999 (NEP: ₹32,999)

  • 12GB+512GB – ₹38,999 (NEP: ₹35,999)

Realme 15 5G:

  • 8GB+128GB – ₹25,999 (NEP: ₹23,999)

  • 8GB+256GB – ₹27,999 (NEP: ₹25,999)

  • 12GB+256GB – ₹30,999 (NEP: ₹28,999)

Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery

Realme Buds T200 Launched with ANC and 50 Hours Battery

The Realme Buds T200 TWS earbuds come with:

  • 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers

  • LDAC codec & Hi-Res Audio

  • 32dB Active Noise Cancellation

  • Dual-mic noise reduction

  • Game Mode with 45ms latency

  • Bluetooth v5.4 & IP55 rating
    Priced at ₹1,999, buyers can get it for ₹1,699 with a ₹300 bank discount. Available in Mystic Grey, Snowy White, Dreamy Purple, and Neon Green.

Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery

Availability and Sale Details

Both the Realme 15 Series and Buds T200 will be available via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail stores.

  • Realme 15 Series sale: Starts July 30, 12 PM

  • Buds T200 sale: Begins August 1

ALSO READ: Vivo T4R 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Slim Design, 50MP Sony Camera, And Dimensity 7400 Chip Inside

RELATED News

UK’s PM Starmer Says Deal With India a Boost for British Families
Srinagar: Alleged Assault On An On-Duty Doctor Sparks Protests
India and France Join Hands To Boost Vocational Education and Skill Development
Bengaluru Traders Call Off GST Protest After CM Siddaramaiah’s Assurances, July 25 Bandh Withdrawn
‘Kon Jaat Ba’? CASTEISM – ONLY Factor In Bihar Elections? Yadavs, Kurmis, Bhumihars And Kayastas Remain The Deciding Factor

LATEST NEWS

When Hulk Hogan Called Trump ‘Toughest of Them All’ And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH
Hulk Hogan Death: WWE Stars and Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Wrestling Legend
Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 Premieres 2025: When And Where To Watch
GNG Electronics IPO Subscription Day 2: Oversubscribed, Want To know more?
The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans
Hulk Hogan Once Revealed How Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Laila Saved Him From Suicide
Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery
Vivo T4R 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Slim Design, 50MP Sony Camera, And Dimensity 7400 Chip Inside
India UK Free Trade Deal: PM Narendra Modi Meets King Charles
Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?
Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery
Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery
Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery
Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?