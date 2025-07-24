Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery

Realme has officially launched its Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G smartphones in India, focusing on a younger audience with powerful AI-driven features and robust performance. Branded as the “AI Party Phone”, both models come with flagship-level cameras, AI Edit Genie, Android 16, and large 7000mAh Titan batteries.

Alongside the smartphones, the company also introduced the Realme Buds T200 TWS earphones with ANC, Hi-Res Audio certification, and up to 50 hours playback.

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G: Key Highlights and Specifications

Both phones feature a 6.8-inch 4D Curve+ AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 1280×2800 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 6500 nits peak brightness. They’re protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and have an IP69+ water and dust resistance rating, ensuring durability.

Under the hood, the Realme 15 Pro 5G runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with Realme GT Boost and a 7000mm² Airflow Vapor Chamber for thermal efficiency. The Realme 15 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ 5G processor, delivering balanced performance.

Camera Capabilities with 4K Support and AI Magic

The Realme 15 Pro 5G features a triple 50MP camera system:

Main: Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS (1/1.56”), 24mm focal length

Ultra-wide: 50MP sensor (1/2.8″, 16mm focal length)

Front: 50MP sensor with 4K 60FPS video recording

The standard Realme 15 5G houses:

Main: 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor

Front: 50MP OV50D sensor

Both support 4K video and 2K live photos for social sharing.

First-in-Industry AI Features for a Gen-Z Audience

AI Edit Genie: Voice-controlled editing to add objects, remove elements, change seasons, or enhance photos hands-free.

AI Party Mode: Optimized for low light, this feature delivers sharp portraits with creative watermarks and multi-style frames.

Additional tools include AI Glare Remover, AI MagicGlow 2.0, AI Snap Mode, and AI Landscape.

Realme 15 Series Pricing and Variants

Realme 15 Pro 5G:

8GB+128GB – ₹31,999 (NEP: ₹28,999)

8GB+256GB – ₹33,999 (NEP: ₹30,999)

12GB+256GB – ₹35,999 (NEP: ₹32,999)

12GB+512GB – ₹38,999 (NEP: ₹35,999)

Realme 15 5G:

8GB+128GB – ₹25,999 (NEP: ₹23,999)

8GB+256GB – ₹27,999 (NEP: ₹25,999)

12GB+256GB – ₹30,999 (NEP: ₹28,999)

Realme Buds T200 Launched with ANC and 50 Hours Battery

The Realme Buds T200 TWS earbuds come with:

12.4mm dynamic bass drivers

LDAC codec & Hi-Res Audio

32dB Active Noise Cancellation

Dual-mic noise reduction

Game Mode with 45ms latency

Bluetooth v5.4 & IP55 rating

Priced at ₹1,999, buyers can get it for ₹1,699 with a ₹300 bank discount. Available in Mystic Grey, Snowy White, Dreamy Purple, and Neon Green.

Availability and Sale Details

Both the Realme 15 Series and Buds T200 will be available via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail stores.

Realme 15 Series sale: Starts July 30, 12 PM

Buds T200 sale: Begins August 1

ALSO READ: Vivo T4R 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Slim Design, 50MP Sony Camera, And Dimensity 7400 Chip Inside