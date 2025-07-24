Vivo T4R 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Slim Design, 50MP Sony Camera, And Dimensity 7400 Chip Inside

Smartphone maker Vivo has officially announced the India launch date of its much-awaited mid-range 5G smartphone, the Vivo T4R 5G, which is set to debut on July 31 at noon. The event is expected to be streamed online and will include detailed information on pricing, availability, and key features of the upcoming phone.

According to the official teaser, the Vivo T4R 5G is touted to be one of the slimmest phones in its category, while still packing top-tier specifications that could appeal to both performance users and style-conscious consumers.

Life in the slow lane? Couldn’t be us. The #TurboLife is about to get an upgrade. vivo T4R is launching on 31st July🔥 Stay tuned to know more.#vivoT4R #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/GiiHrwbn5J — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 24, 2025

What to Expect from the Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo has confirmed that the T4R 5G will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor on the rear, capable of 4K video recording a rare offering in the sub-₹25,000 price bracket. Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset, promising strong performance and 5G connectivity.

The device also carries IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistance ratings, making it durable for everyday challenges.

Display & Design

Leaked information suggests that the T4R 5G may sport a 6.77-inch Full HD+ quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother visuals and better touch responsiveness. This design aligns with the sleek, premium appeal teased by Vivo, as it appears closely modeled on the recently launched iQOO Z10R.

Camera & Performance

On the front, users may get a 32MP selfie camera, also expected to support 4K recording, making this device a solid choice for vloggers and content creators.

The phone could also offer configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, providing ample space and smooth multitasking capabilities.

Battery & Software

Fueling the device is expected to be a robust 5700mAh battery, paired with 90W fast charging a key feature for users always on the go.

Although not officially confirmed, insiders believe the phone may ship with Android 15, and Vivo might also bring its OriginOS interface to India for the first time. OriginOS, currently available only in China, is known for its intuitive UI and user-friendly features.

Pricing Expectations

The iQOO Z10R, which shares an almost identical spec sheet, starts at ₹19,499. The Vivo T4R 5G, however, is expected to carry a slightly higher price tag, possibly reflecting its enhanced design and brand positioning.

