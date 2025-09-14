Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > India > Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction

Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction

Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 11:02:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) headquarters at Muridke, Markaz Taiba, was reduced to rubble by Indian Air Force strikes in Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The precision attack flattened key buildings including cadre accommodation, weapons storage, and the group’s “Umm-ul-Qura” training blocks, crippling LeT’s command hub.

Fresh intelligence inputs now reveal that Pakistan is directly funding the terror outfit’s reconstruction. Islamabad has already allocated PKR 4 crore to LeT, while the group estimates the rebuild will cost over PKR 15 crore. Senior commanders Maulana Abu Zar and Yunus Shah Bukhari are overseeing the project, with a deadline set for February 5, 2026, timed with LeT’s annual Kashmir Solidarity Day convention

According to a dossier prepared by agencies, “LeT cadres have also launched fundraising campaigns under the guise of “flood relief”, repeating a historical pattern where humanitarian aid was diverted to terror infrastructure. In 2005, nearly 80% of earthquake relief funds collected by LeT’s front, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, were channeled into building militant camps.

Despite Pakistan’s repeated claims at global platforms of fighting terrorism, the dossier confirms its Army and ISI remain complicit, ensuring LeT’s survival and resurgence. Analysts warn that this deliberate rebuilding effort reflects Islamabad’s double standards on counter-terrorism and signals the likelihood of fresh cross-border attacks being planned from Pakistani soil.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke, not only serves as residences to major commanders of the outfits but also serve as epi-centre for radicalization and various training courses on intelligence, arms handling etc.

Markaz Taiba, established in the year 2000, is the ‘alma mater’ and the most important training centre of LeT located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan. The complex held arms and physical trainings facility, as well as dawa’h and radicalisation for terror entities both from within Pakistan and abroad.

This Markaz enrols around 1000 students in different courses annually thereby highlighting the role of this Markaz in churning out terror entities for LeT annually. Osama Bin Laden had financed Rs 10 million for construction of Mosque and Guest House within the Markaz Taiba complex.

At the behest of Pakistan’s ISI, all the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attack including Ajmal Kasab were imparted ‘Daura-e-Ribbat’ (intelligence training) at this facility. David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime conspirators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, had visited Muridke along with Abdul Rehman Sayed @ Pasha, Haroon and Khurram (co-conspirators) on instructions of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Lashkar-e-Taibamarkaz-taibamuridkeoperation sindoorpakistanterror-fundingumm-ul-qura

RELATED News

Vijay Calls Out BJP, DMK Ahead Of 2026 Election: ‘One Is Betrayal, Other Is Fraud’
Massive Fire In Gujarat’s Chemical Factory, 15 Fire Tendors On Spot, Watch
‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demands withdrawal of Maratha reservation GR, calls for OBC rally
Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?

LATEST NEWS

Who is Kavin Mittal? Meet The Internet Entrepreneur As Hike Shuts Down, His Billionaire Father Is…
Salman Khan applauds 15-year-old singer Jonas Conner, says "encourage karo exploit nahi"
Caught On Cam: Anti-Immigration Activist Spotted Enjoying Onion Bhaji During Protest In London, Internet Loses Its Mind
Singer Akon's wife files for divorce days before 29th wedding anniversary
Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav: Here’s How The New Indian Captain Has Performed Against Arch Rivals Pakistan
South Korean chip stocks rally on strong U.S. tech momentum
Nora Fatehi Teams Up With Yo Yo Honey Singh For Explosive Punjabi Rap Debut, Fans Can’t Wait
"We should not be overconfident in this game" Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Pandey advices Team India ahead of much-awaited India-Pakistan match
From Russian to Polish: 7 Most Spoken Native Languages In Europe
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Prediction For India vs Pakistan Match
Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction
Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction
Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction
Reduced to rubble during Op Sindoor, Pakistan now funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ reconstruction

QUICK LINKS