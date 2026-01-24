LIVE TV
Republic Day 2026 Delhi Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Temperature Forecast for January 26

Republic Day 2026 Delhi Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Temperature Forecast for January 26

Republic Day 2026 weather update for Delhi: Check rain chances, fog forecast, minimum temperature, and visibility conditions for the parade at Kartavya Path and the Flypast on January 26.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: January 24, 2026 22:35:30 IST

Republic Day 2026 Weather in Delhi: What It’ll Feel Like on Jan 26

If you are heading out for the Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26, 2026, the weather will feel like a classic Delhi winter morning. It will be cold, slightly windy, and there can be fog in the early hours.

The best part is that rain is not expected, so the celebrations should go on without any weather interruptions.

Will It Rain on Republic Day 2026 in Delhi?

No, Delhi is expected to stay rain free on Republic Day.

So if you are attending any outdoor celebrations, you will not have to worry about carrying an umbrella or getting stuck because of unexpected showers.

Delhi Fog Forecast for 26 January 2026

Yes, fog is expected in Delhi during the early morning hours. This is usually the time when most people leave their homes to reach the parade entry points.

Fog may be shallow to moderate, which means visibility might reduce for a while. The good news is that it should slowly improve later in the morning.

Republic Day Parade Weather at Kartavya Path (India Gate Area)

People watching the parade live at Kartavya Path should be ready for a cold start.

The morning might feel extra chilly due to wind, especially if you are sitting outside for a long time. However, weather conditions are expected to remain suitable for a smooth parade and celebrations.

Delhi Temperature on Republic Day 2026

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Republic Day morning may fall between 8 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius.

This means stepping out early will feel very cold, especially with fog and wind. By afternoon, the weather may feel a little more comfortable.

Will Fog Affect Republic Day Flypast 2026?

This is one of the most searched questions every year.

Fog may be present in the early hours, but visibility is expected to improve by the time of the Flypast. That is why the chances of the air show happening smoothly are quite good.

Delhi Weather After Republic Day: Will It Rain on Jan 27?

Even though Republic Day looks dry and stable, the weather may change after that.

From January 27 afternoon, conditions may start getting slightly unstable. There is a possibility of winter showers continuing into the next day.

Beating the Retreat 2026 Delhi Weather Update (29 January)

For people attending Beating the Retreat ceremony, weather conditions may improve again by January 29, 2026. This makes it more likely that the event will happen comfortably.

What to Wear for Republic Day Parade in Delhi

If you are stepping out early morning, winter layering is a must.

Carry a warm inner layer, a sweater or hoodie, and a jacket or coat. Gloves, socks, and a muffler can also help a lot because the morning wind makes it feel colder than usual.

Disclaimer- This article is based on weather updates and forecast details shared by Skymet Weather. Weather conditions may change due to sudden atmospheric shifts. Readers are advised to check the latest official forecast and local advisories before making travel plans.

