Row Erupts As Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Booked For Comparing Tipu Sultan To Shivaji; Later Says 'Statement Twisted'

Maharashtra Congress chief Sapkal booked for comparing Tipu Sultan to Shivaji; says remarks were twisted to spark unrest.

Maharashtra Congress chief Sapkal booked for comparing Tipu Sultan to Shivaji. (Photo: X)
Maharashtra Congress chief Sapkal booked for comparing Tipu Sultan to Shivaji. (Photo: X)

Published: February 15, 2026 18:23:27 IST

Row Erupts As Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Booked For Comparing Tipu Sultan To Shivaji; Later Says ‘Statement Twisted’

A political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over his remarks comparing Tipu Sultan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sapkal has, however, claimed that his statement was “twisted” to give it a communal colour.

FIR Registered Over Tipu Sultan-Shivaji Comparison

Pune police registered a case against Sapkal following a complaint by city BJP chief Dhiraj Ghate, who alleged that the Congress leader’s remarks were provocative and hurt Hindu sentiments.

The FIR has been filed under sections 192, 196(1), 196(2), 352 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police officials said further investigation is underway.

The complaint stated that comparing Shivaji Maharaj revered by many as a deity with Tipu Sultan had the potential to disturb communal harmony.

₹10 Lakh Reward Announcement Sparks Outrage

The controversy escalated after BJP leaders in Ahilyanagar allegedly announced a ₹10 lakh reward for anyone who would “cut off” Sapkal’s tongue over his remarks.

The announcement was made during a protest in front of a Shivaji memorial, where party workers staged a ‘shoe protest’ and raised slogans against the Congress leader. The development has further intensified political tensions in the region.

What Did Harshwardhan Sapkal Say?

Sapkal’s remarks were made while responding to a media query about whether offices should display photographs of historical figures, including Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, side by side.

He said that the concept of swarajya introduced by Shivaji Maharaj later inspired Tipu Sultan in his fight against British colonial rule.

“In that sense, Tipu Sultan was a great warrior who displayed immense bravery and was a true son of India… As a symbol of bravery, we should view Tipu Sultan as equivalent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Sapkal said.

The controversy also stems from a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of Malegaon municipal corporation’s deputy mayor, which has been opposed by the Shiv Sena and other groups.

‘Statement Twisted to Incite Unrest’: Sapkal Hits Back

Responding to the FIR and protests, Sapkal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of distorting his remarks to create a Hindu-Muslim divide.

“My statement was twisted to manufacture a controversy. The attempt is to give it a communal angle and engineer unrest,” he said.

Without directly naming him, Sapkal also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing the BJP of bringing caste and religion into every issue.

Congress Defends Stand on Shivaji Maharaj

Reiterating the party’s position, Sapkal said Shivaji Maharaj remains the “deity, pride and identity” of Maharashtra and that the BJP does not need to lecture the Congress on Hindavi Swarajya.

He also questioned the BJP’s stance on Tipu Sultan, alleging that the party had previously used the 18th-century ruler’s image during municipal elections and had formed alliances with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in some local bodies.

Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra

Sapkal further condemned the alleged stone-pelting at the Congress office in Pune and demanded strict action against those responsible.

The BJP has not issued a detailed response so far. Meanwhile, the row over the Tipu Sultan–Shivaji comparison has triggered sharp political reactions, once again placing historical figures at the centre of Maharashtra’s contemporary political battle.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 6:23 PM IST
Row Erupts As Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Booked For Comparing Tipu Sultan To Shivaji; Later Says ‘Statement Twisted’

QUICK LINKS