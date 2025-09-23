Rs 10,000 Each To 75 Lakh Women In Bihar: What Is Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, PM Modi To Launch Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar on September 26. The scheme, cleared by the Bihar cabinet on August 29, aims to empower women by offering them financial support of Rs 10,000 to start or expand small businesses. The government has allocated Rs 7,500 crore for this programme. The funds will be directly transferred to 75 lakh eligible women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will attend the launch event in Patna as the chief guest and oversee the implementation of this mass economic empowerment scheme.

Scheme Promises Financial Boost to Women Entrepreneurs

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will provide one woman from each eligible household with Rs 10,000 in the first phase. The money can be used to begin businesses such as tailoring, handicrafts, farming, animal husbandry, or local trade. Women who successfully use the funds to grow their businesses will receive additional support of up to Rs 2 lakh within six months. The scheme specifically targets rural and urban poor families. Eligibility criteria will ensure that women from disadvantaged backgrounds gain access to financial assistance and new opportunities for sustainable income generation.

Bihar Women Show Strong Participation in the Scheme

The scheme has attracted overwhelming interest from women across Bihar. As of now, 1.07 crore rural women have applied, along with 4.66 lakh urban women. In addition, 1.4 lakh women have newly applied to join Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to become eligible for the benefits. The government is implementing the programme through JEEViKA, Bihar’s rural livelihood initiative, which already works at grassroots level. The large-scale participation highlights the demand for financial support and shows women’s interest in improving household income by building small businesses with government assistance.

The Bihar government has laid down simple eligibility conditions for the scheme. Women applying must be between 18 and 60 years of age and belong to households with no member employed in government service or paying income tax. Women must also be associated with a Self-Help Group (SHG). Unmarried adult women without surviving parents can also apply. These conditions aim to ensure that financial assistance reaches the poorest families in both rural and urban areas. The government has designed the programme to cover disadvantaged women and promote entrepreneurship at community level.

Easy Application Process for Rural and Urban Women

The government has created a simple application process for women across Bihar. Rural women can apply through their village organisations. Women linked to Self-Help Groups can submit consolidated applications during group meetings. Urban women can apply online at www.brlps.in. Those already associated with SHGs do not need to reapply. JEEViKA CEO Himanshu Sharma confirmed that about 7.5 million women will receive the funds on September 26, but the process will continue for others. Prime Minister Modi will transfer the money directly to beneficiaries with one click during the launch event.

Political Reactions to the Women’s Employment Scheme

The scheme has also sparked political reactions ahead of elections. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he goes to the people with a “report card” rather than promises. Opposition parties have launched counter-initiatives. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced the ‘Mai-Bahin Samman Yojana’, promising Rs 2,500 per month to women. Congress launched ‘Mahila ki Baat, Congress ke Saath’, pledging similar financial support. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party promised loans to women at 4 percent interest and 40 tickets for women in the assembly elections.

