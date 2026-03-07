Saleem Wastik, a popular YouTuber who publicly declares himself as an ex-Muslim and appears regularly in debates on TV, was stabbed last week in his house in Ghaziabad. As the authorities said, two men broke into his house and killed him several times, leaving him in serious condition.

Watch: CCTV Captures Moment Two Attackers Stab Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik In Ghaziabad Home

The footage of the attack on CCTV, which has since leaked into the Internet, demonstrates that the suspects, who were later identified as Zeeshan and his brother Gulfam, broke into the house through a glass door and proceeded to initiate the violent attack.







The almost four minutes video depicts Wastik being seated on a sofa and viewing a video on his cell phone when the attackers walk into him and start stabbing him with a knife. The dressing of the two men, who had come in a motorcycle with no number plate and had on helmets, which they had not removed when the attack occurred, had been made in the form of kurta-pyjamas and jackets.

The violent video depicts the attackers repeatedly slashing the YouTuber in his attempt to protect himself. The aggressors keep attacking and it is possible to see blood on the floor. The suspects are audible in the attack saying that Wastik had insulted them in their religious beliefs. According to the police, the YouTuber was seriously injured in his neck, abdomen, and ear and the attackers supposedly tried to cut his throat.

Family members and residents rushed and soon took the victim to a hospital with 50 beds to assist him and get emergency treatment. His injuries were so severe that he was later taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi where he is under treatment. On a complaint that was lodged by the son of Wastik, Usman, a case was filed with the police. Police were later put on a hunt to capture the suspects who had been offered a reward of 1 lakh.

