Sara Ali Khan Shares Healpline Numbers For Uttarkashi Cloudburst

Several Bollywood celebrities shared their concern after a massive cloudburst struck the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand. The incident triggered flash floods that washed away houses and caused severe destruction.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vivek Oberoi took to their social media handles to extend support to the affected families. Both actors urged people to stay safe and prayed for those impacted by the disaster. Their posts on Instagram and X reached thousands of followers, helping spread awareness about the situation and the importance of staying informed during natural calamities.

Sara Ali Khan Shares Emergency Numbers on Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan, known for her role in ‘Kedarnath’, expressed her grief over the Uttarkashi cloudburst on Instagram. She posted, “My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the incident in Uttarakhand. Praying for safety, strength and healing for all,” along with a folded hand emoji. In a separate story, she also shared emergency contact details released by the authorities.

She wrote, “Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre has issued the following emergency numbers: 01374222126, 01374222722, 9456556431.” The actress has a personal connection to Uttarkashi through her debut film, which was set in the region.

Vivek Oberoi Offers Prayers for Affected Families

Actor Vivek Oberoi also reacted to the tragedy through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote,

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic cloudburst in Uttarakhand. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Dharali, Uttarkashi, who are battling its devastating aftermath. May the rescue and relief efforts bring hope and safety to all those affected.”

Oberoi, known for films like ‘Company’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, joined several public figures who are closely following updates from the region and amplifying support efforts online.

Cloudburst in Dharali Causes Flash Floods and Deaths

Officials confirmed that flash floods, triggered by a cloudburst in Dharali on Tuesday, claimed at least four lives and damaged multiple homes. The high-altitude village lies along the road to Gangotri and attracts several pilgrims and tourists. Dharali houses many hotels, homestays, and restaurants, most of which sustained heavy damage.

The disaster response teams have begun rescue work in the affected area. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for multiple districts in Uttarakhand, including Uttarkashi, for Wednesday, urging people to remain cautious.

