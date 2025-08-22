SGT University And AJC To Host India-Israel Panel Discussion On Shared Progress And Collaboration

Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University is set to host a high-profile panel discussion titled “Bridging Horizons: India, Israel and a Shared Vision for Progress and Unity” on Monday, August 25, 2025, at the C-Block Auditorium, starting from 10:00 AM onwards.

The event is organized by the Faculty of Humanities, Social Science and Liberal Arts, in collaboration with The Central Coordination Cell and the Innovation Council, a Ministry of Education initiative, with support from the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

Distinguished Panel of Speakers

The discussion will feature a distinguished lineup of experts and former officials. Key panelists include:

Ambassador Yash Sinha (Retd.), Former Chief Information Commissioner of India

Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd.), Director General, Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS)

Maj Gen Dhruv Katoch (Retd.), Director, India Foundation

Ambassador Sanjay Bhattacharyya (Retd.), Former BRICS Sherpa

Representing the AJC (American Jewish Committee) panel are:

Mr. Arjun Hardas, AJC India Representative

Sandeep Unnithan, Editor-in-Chief, Chakra News and Consulting Editor, India Today

Dr. Manjari Singh, Subject Matter Expert, Centre for Joint Warfare Studies

Mr. Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Senior Fellow, Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies

Ms. Joyeeta Basu, Editor, The Sunday Guardian

Mr. Savio Rodrigues, Editor-in-Chief, Goa Chronicle

Organizers and Coordinators

The panel discussion will be convened by Prof. (Dr.) Debasis Bhattacharaya and Prof. (Dr.) Bharti Raina, with co-convenors Dr. Aman Jaswal and Prof. (Dr.) Sam Raj Nesamonmy. Coordinating the event are Dr. Nandini, Dr. Nazima, and Mr. Deepak.

