SGT University And AJC To Host India-Israel Panel Discussion On Shared Progress And Collaboration

SGT University And AJC To Host India-Israel Panel Discussion On Shared Progress And Collaboration

Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT) and AJC will host a high-profile India-Israel panel on Aug 25. Experts from diplomacy, defense, and media will discuss shared visions for progress.

SGT University hosts India-Israel panel on Aug 25 with diplomats, defense experts & media leaders discussing shared progress.
SGT University hosts India-Israel panel on Aug 25 with diplomats, defense experts & media leaders discussing shared progress.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: August 22, 2025 21:38:44 IST

Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University is set to host a high-profile panel discussion titled “Bridging Horizons: India, Israel and a Shared Vision for Progress and Unity” on Monday, August 25, 2025, at the C-Block Auditorium, starting from 10:00 AM onwards.  

The event is organized by the Faculty of Humanities, Social Science and Liberal Arts, in collaboration with The Central Coordination Cell and the Innovation Council, a Ministry of Education initiative, with support from the American Jewish Committee (AJC).  

Distinguished Panel of Speakers  

The discussion will feature a distinguished lineup of experts and former officials. Key panelists include:  

Ambassador Yash Sinha (Retd.), Former Chief Information Commissioner of India  
Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd.), Director General, Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS)  
Maj Gen Dhruv Katoch (Retd.), Director, India Foundation  
Ambassador Sanjay Bhattacharyya (Retd.), Former BRICS Sherpa  

Representing the AJC (American Jewish Committee) panel are:  

Mr. Arjun Hardas, AJC India Representative  
Sandeep Unnithan, Editor-in-Chief, Chakra News and Consulting Editor, India Today  
Dr. Manjari Singh, Subject Matter Expert, Centre for Joint Warfare Studies  
Mr. Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Senior Fellow, Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies  
Ms. Joyeeta Basu, Editor, The Sunday Guardian  
Mr. Savio Rodrigues, Editor-in-Chief, Goa Chronicle  

Organizers and Coordinators  

The panel discussion will be convened by Prof. (Dr.) Debasis Bhattacharaya and Prof. (Dr.) Bharti Raina, with co-convenors Dr. Aman Jaswal and Prof. (Dr.) Sam Raj Nesamonmy. Coordinating the event are Dr. Nandini, Dr. Nazima, and Mr. Deepak.  

