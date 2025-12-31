LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaar….': BJP Leader Sangeet Som Takes A Dig At King Khan Over KKR's Purchase Of THIS Bangladeshi Player In IPL 2026

‘Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaar….’: BJP Leader Sangeet Som Takes A Dig At King Khan Over KKR’s Purchase Of THIS Bangladeshi Player In IPL 2026

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Sangeet Som attacked Shah Rukh Khan over KKR’s signing of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, calling the actor a “traitor” and linking the move to national sentiment. The remarks, echoed by spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur, have gone viral, while Shah Rukh Khan and KKR are yet to respond.

BJP leaders calls Shah Rukh Khan a traitor over the purchase of Mustafizur Rahman for KKR. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 31, 2025 20:50:41 IST

‘Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaar….’: BJP Leader Sangeet Som Takes A Dig At King Khan Over KKR’s Purchase Of THIS Bangladeshi Player In IPL 2026

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Sangeet Som targeted Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and launched a scathing attack against him over the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) purchase of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL 2026 auction. Sangeet Som called Khan a “traitor” for buying the Bangladeshi player and including him in the squad. Som was speaking at a political event and linked the signing of Mustafizur Rahman to the current national sentiment over the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh. 

Som, while speaking at the event, said that “Agar Rahman jaise khiladi Bharat mein khelne aayenge, toh airport ke bahar kadam nahi rakh payenge, hum daave ke saath keh rahe hai. Samajh lena chahiye Shah Rukh Khan jaise gaddaaron ko, ke jis tarike ki gaddaari aap desh ke saath kar rahe hai, aapko yaha tak agar aaj pohchaya, toh iss desh ke logo ne pohchaya. (If players like Rahman come to play in India, they won’t be able to step outside the airport, I am saying this with confidence. Traitors like Shah Rukh Khan should understand the kind of betrayal they are committing against the country. They reached this point today because of the people of this country).”

In his speech he further added, “Aapko agar paisa milta hai, toh yaha ke desh ke logon se milta hai, lekin aap uss paiso se desh ke saath gaddaari karte hai. Aap kabhi Pakistan ko chanda dene ki baat karte hai, kabhi Rahman jaise khiladiyon ko kharidne ki baat karte hai. Yeh desh mein ab nahi chalega. Inn gaddaaron ki desh mein ab jagah nahi rahegi (If you get money, it’s from the people of this country, but you use that money to betray the country. Sometimes you talk about donating money to Pakistan, sometimes you talk about buying players like Rahman. This will no longer work in the country. These traitors will no longer have a place in the country).”

SRK under heavy fire 

Som isn’t the only one who criticised Shah Rukh Khan over the purchase of Mustafizur Rahman for KKR. Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur also objected to KKR’s decision and demanded that the player should not be played, he warned of a boycott if Rahman was allowed to take the field.  

Both the clips of Som and Thakur have gone viral and gained a lot of traction. The KKR management or Shah Rukh Khan has not responded to these statements so far. 

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 8:50 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: bjphome-hero-pos-4latest newsshah rukh khan

QUICK LINKS